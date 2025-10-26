St.Gallen tear GC to shreds and make a big statement after an excellent start to the season. Once again, striker jewel Alessandro Vogt is in the thick of it. The blue Sport studio is not holding back with praise.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alessandro Vogt puts FC St.Gallen on course for victory against GC with two remarkable goals in the opening phase.

The two goals cause quite a stir in the blue Sport studio and are met with great praise.

Football expert Admir Mehmedi is amazed at the 20-year-old striker's versatile profile and is delighted for the whole country: "All the better that he has a Swiss passport." Show more

What a show from Alessandro Vogt: the 20-year-old striker single-handedly shot Grasshoppers down in the first 15 minutes on Saturday evening. The two goals scored by the young Swiss talent are both well worth seeing. In the 10th minute, he leaves three opponents standing in the penalty area and gives GC goalkeeper Hammel no chance; five minutes later, he casually lifts the ball over him after a clever run.

The reactions in the studio at blue Sport were similar. "The men's giant slalom isn't actually until tomorrow," laughs presenter Stefan Eggli during the analysis of the 1:0 - and the expert duo aren't holding back with their praise either.

Pascal Schürpf, himself a former goal scorer, is particularly impressed by the first goal: "An incredible solo from Vogt. Anyone else would have scored on the first or second hook - and then there's another hook," says the blue Sport expert in amazement. "He's bursting with confidence, you can see that in this situation. He has this ease, he does it sensationally."

"All the better that he has a Swiss passport"

"He's an instinctive striker. I've never seen him dribble like that before," says an amazed Admir Mehmedi - and is happy for the whole nation: "He has a very exciting profile. All the better that he has a Swiss passport. He's hungry for goals, he's right there where it's dangerous and then makes his mark. A very exciting player."

Vogt has played four games for the Swiss U-21 national team at international level so far. He has scored one goal. At St.Gallen, the 20-year-old has been involved in 12 goals in 12 games this season. He scored 9 goals and set up 3 others. Vogt scored 7 of these goals in the Super League.

You might also be interested in