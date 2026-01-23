The history of World Cup finals is full of heroic tales, dramatic decisions, and political implications. Switzerland has never played in a World Cup final. Nevertheless, Switzerland played a key role in the “Miracle of Bern,” and a Swiss national—referee Gottfried Dienst—played a key role in the “Wembley Goal.” Here’s an overview of the most gripping final stories.

The Miracle of Bern

July 4, 1954, World Cup in Switzerland: Germany – Hungary 3–2 (2–2). Bern, 64,000 spectators. Goals: Rahn (18', 84'), Morlock (10'); Puskas (6'), Czibor (8').

No other sporting achievement in German history has had a greater sociopolitical and psychological impact than the victory of national team coach Sepp Herberger’s squad, which came to be known as the “Miracle of Bern.” Nine years after the end of the war, Germany was morally discredited by its war crimes. The team led by Captain Fritz Walter restored a sense of self-worth and national identity to the German people. At the time, Hungary—with stars like Ferenc Puskás and Sándor Kocsis—was considered the world’s best team. Going into the final, the Hungarians had remained undefeated in 24 matches, and they had also soundly defeated Germany 8–3 in the group stage. The final started as expected; after eight minutes, Hungary led 2–0. The Germans tied the score by the 18th minute and scored the winning goal in the 84th minute thanks to a long-range shot by Helmut Rahn.

The Discovery of Pele

June 29, 1958, World Cup in Sweden: Brazil – Sweden 5–2 (2–1). Stockholm, 52,000 spectators. Goals: Vava (9', 32'), Pelé (55', 90'), Zagalo (68'); Liedholm (4'), Simonsson (80').

The World Cup in Sweden produced a new world champion and the emergence of a new superstar. The “Seleção” captivated the soccer world with its skill and secured Brazil’s first of what would eventually become five World Cup titles; Pelé rose to global stardom at the age of 17. In one of the best finals—and the highest-scoring to date—he scored one of the most beautiful goals in World Cup history in Stockholm, making it 3–1. Pelé controlled the ball with his chest, lobbed it over a Swedish defender, and volleyed it into the net. After Nils Liedholm gave Sweden an early lead, Vava put Brazil ahead 2–1 at halftime, before Pelé and Mario Zagalo extended the lead to 4–1. Pelé sealed the final score. “After they conceded their fifth goal, I didn’t feel like marking them anymore. I just wanted to applaud them,” said Sweden’s defender Sigge Parling with great respect.

The Wembley Goal

July 30, 1966, World Cup in England: England – Germany 4–2 (2–2, 1–1) after extra time. London, 100,000 spectators. Goals: Hurst (18', 101', 120'), Peters (78'); Haller (12'), Weber (89').

The World Cup held on home soil 60 years ago gave England, the birthplace of soccer, its only title to date—thanks to what is arguably the most famous goal in World Cup history. England won the World Cup final in London against Germany 4–2 in extra time; Geoff Hurst’s decisive 3–2 goal was the so-called “Wembley Goal.” To this day, there is still debate over whether the Englishman’s shot, after striking the underside of the crossbar, bounced on or behind the goal line. In the 101st minute, there was initially a great deal of speculation, but then Swiss referee Gottfried Dienst was convinced by Soviet linesman Tofik Bachramov that the ball had crossed the line. Bachramov later admitted that he had only noticed the English players celebrating. “I also saw that the German goalkeeper looked utterly devastated. That’s why it must have been a goal.”

Maradona's Coronation

June 29, 1986, World Cup in Mexico: Argentina – Germany 3–2 (1–0). Mexico City, 114,700 spectators. Goals: Brown (23'), Valdano (55'), Burruchaga (83'); Rummenigge (74'), Völler (80').

The second World Cup held in Mexico within 16 years went down in history primarily because of the “Hand of God” and what is arguably the most legendary solo run in World Cup history. The star of both goals in the quarterfinal against England was Diego Armando Maradona, who embodied attractive soccer and was voted the best player of the tournament. In the final, played in front of 114,000 spectators at the Aztec Stadium, Maradona—facing the German team led by captain Franz Beckenbauer—was usually marked by two or three defenders and was rarely seen, but a stroke of genius from the superstar was enough to secure the title. After Germany had come back from a 0–2 deficit in the closing minutes thanks to goals by Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (74th minute) and Rudi Völler (80th minute), Maradona sent Jorge Burruchaga on his way with a perfect pass; Burruchaga broke free and scored to make it 3–2 (83rd minute). It was a final that thrived less on the quality of play and more on the suspense. Argentina won, “without the ‘E.T.’ from Naples (Napoli star Maradona) playing the role the soccer world had expected,” wrote the French newspaper L’Equipe.

Messi's Christmas Gift to Argentina

December 18, 2022, World Cup in Qatar. Argentina – France 3–3 (2–2, 2–0) after extra time, 4–2 in a penalty shootout. Lusail, Lusail Stadium, 88,966 spectators. Goals: Messi (23'/penalty, 108'), Di Maria (36'); Mbappé (80'/penalty, 81', 118'/penalty).

A controversial World Cup tournament held during the European winter produced an undisputed world champion. Led by veteran star Lionel Messi, the South Americans prevailed over defending champion France in a wild final, delivering drama at its finest. “Today, Messi becomes the best player in history—sorry, Diego,” wrote the Argentine newspaper Ole in tribute to the superstar who led the “Albiceleste” to their third title. For about eighty minutes, Argentina looked like the sure winner thanks to goals by Messi (23’/penalty) and Ángel Di María (36’) and a mix of joy in the game and spirited effort, but then Kylian Mbappé scored twice within 95 seconds (80'/penalty, 81'). The match went into extra time—and there, the whole thing played out all over again: once more, Mbappé equalized from the penalty spot (118th minute) to cancel out Messi’s 3–2 lead (108th minute). The mental test known as the penalty shootout ultimately went to Argentina.