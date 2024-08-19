After 8512 minutes and 33 games without conceding a goal, Yann Sommer announces his retirement from the Swiss national team. This is how teammates and companions react to his departure.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- After 94 games in the national team goal, Yann Sommer is retiring from the national team at the age of 35. The Inter goalkeeper made the announcement on social media on Monday.
- The reactions and congratulations were not long in coming. Both former and current stars of the national team have their say.
Yann Sommer announces his retirement from the Swiss national team on Instagram on Monday - and is subsequently congratulated from all sides. Xherdan Shaqiri reacted with three crowns and two hearts in his comment under Sommer's post, Remo Freuler wrote in Italian: "Grazie mille per tutto" and Noah Okafor commented: "Legend".
The Nati stars bid farewell to their long-serving number 1 on Instagram: "Thank you Pilz," posts Granit Xhaka. Fabian Schär, Fabian Rieder and Haris Seferovic also join the long list of well-wishers.
Fellow player Beni Huggel also had his say: "Thank you for your commitment and your top performances." Basel's Fabian Frei writes: "You're too good!" German former team-mate Christoph Kramer writes: "The most beautiful, best and hottest Swiss summer ever." And musician Bastian Baker jokes: "Merci King! More time to play guitar now."