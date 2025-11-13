Roger Federer lost to Sweden's Robin Söderling in the quarter-finals of the 2010 French Open. KEYSTONE

The Swiss national team will play Sweden's "Tre Kronor" at the Stade de Genève on Saturday. A win would mean another step towards qualifying for the World Championships. However, Switzerland has suffered bitter defeats in the past.

Mattéo Mayasi

Switzerland has already faced Sweden several times. On Saturday, the two nations will meet again in the World Cup qualifiers. A win would not only secure our participation in the 2026 finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada, but would also be balm for the Swiss sporting soul, as Sweden has inflicted one or two painful defeats on us in the past. Here are the five most bitter defeats:

Football World Cup 2018 in Russia - round of 16

The Swiss national team's early exit from the 2018 World Cup was a huge disappointment for many fans. The Swiss team faced the "Tre Kronor" in the round of 16 in St. Petersburg. Although Switzerland had more of the play, the game ended 1:0 in favor of the Swedes. Midfielder Emil Forsberg scored in the 66th minute to put his team ahead. The Swiss caused a stir in their opponents' penalty area, but no goal was scored. Although Switzerland had already been eliminated twice in the round of 16 of the World Cup, in 2006 on penalties against Ukraine and in 2014 in extra time against Argentina, the chance of progressing had never been as great as against the Swedes.

Sweden celebrate ahead of the Swiss in the last 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. KEYSTONE

French Open quarter-finals 2010 - Federer vs. Söderling

The Swede Robin Söderling beat Roger Federer in the quarter-finals of the 2010 French Open. The Swiss clearly dominated the first set 6:3, but Söderling turned the match around. The Swede won the second set 6:3. The score was 5:5 in the third set before it started to rain. After an 80-minute interruption, Söderling won the remaining sets. The match ended 3:6, 6:3 7:5, 6:4. For Federer, it was the first time since 2004 that he had failed to reach a Grand Slam semi-final.

Roger Federer after his quarter-final defeat to Robin Söderling at the 2010 French Open. KEYSTONE

Ice Hockey World Championship 2013 in Sweden - Final

The 77th Ice Hockey World Championship took place in Sweden and Finland in 2013. The Swiss national team faced the Swedish team in the final. After the first and second periods, the chances were good for the Swiss. Roman Josi scored the first goal as early as the 5th minute, after which Sweden was able to regain the lead after 2 goals. The second period ended goalless. The Nati went into the final period with a one-goal deficit. Nothing was decided yet. Sweden increased their lead in the last 20 minutes and won the game 5:1 (2:1, 0:0, 3:0). For the "Tre Kronor" it was their 9th World Championship victory and the first win for the host nation since 1986.

Sweden's victory in the final of the 2013 Ice Hockey World Championship. KEYSTONE

Ice Hockey World Championship 2018 in Denmark - Final

In 2018, the 82nd Ice Hockey World Championship took place in Denmark. Once again, the Swiss national team faced the "Tre Kronor" in the final. This time, victory was within reach for the Swiss: The score was tied after the final period, which is why the game went into extra time. Even then, the winner could not be decided and it came down to a penalty shoot-out. In front of numerous fans, the Swedish national team secured their 11th World Championship victory with a 3:2 penalty shoot-out win (1:1, 1:1, 0:0, 0:0, 1:0). Once again, the Swiss had to settle for the silver medal.

Sweden triumphs against Switzerland in the final of the 2018 Ice Hockey World Championship. KEYSTONE

Floorball World Championship 2018/2021 - semi-finals

The Swiss floorball team has twice lost to Sweden in the semi-finals of a floorball world championship. In 2018 in the Czech Republic, the Swiss were in the lead until 103 seconds before the final whistle thanks to Patrick Mendelin. Albin Sjögren's late equalizer allowed the Swedish team to force a penalty shoot-out. The national team scored three times from the five attempts. The "Tre Kronor" scored four times and progressed to the final, where they lost to Finland.

Three years later, the two teams met again at the 2021 Floorball World Cup in Finland. This time the result was clear: Sweden beat Switzerland 1:6. After an own goal from the Swiss side, Sweden was able to increase its lead further and further. They once again faced Finland in the final, where they were victorious this time.

Patrick Mendelin against Sweden in the semi-finals of the Floorball World Championship 2018. KEYSTONE

*This article was written by high school student Kiara, who is currently gaining an insight into everyday working life at blue News.

