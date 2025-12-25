The Super League once again had a lot to offer this year. On the one hand, there were scenes to make you smile, on the other to shake your head. These are our highlights.

Syl Battistuzzi

Magic trick with the coin toss

Before the match between Basel and Lugano, the coin toss is about to take place. But instead of landing on the back of his hand, the coin ends up in referee Alessandro Dudic's breast pocket. The two captains Renato Steffen and Xherdan Shaqiri take the crazy action with humor.

The most ridiculous swallow of the year

Ilyas Chouaref's main job: striker for FC Sion. But shortly before the end of the year, the 25-year-old takes off - with no opponent in sight. For the football magazine "11 Freunde", the "most ridiculous swallow of the year."

With towels against masses of water

Aarau is robbed of a perfect start to the season by the rain. The 1st round Challenge League match against AC Bellinzona had to be abandoned at 3:1 due to rain.

Referee Johannes von Mandach interrupted the game in the 65th minute. During the 20-minute interruption, Aarau staff and fans tried to remove the standing water from the pitch with shovels and towels.

Swimming in the Cornaredo

The match between Lugano and St. Gallen at the beginning of November was also abandoned due to heavy rain. The persistent rainfall made the pitch at the Cornaredo unplayable. While the Lugano players used the pitch for a swimming lesson, FCSG captain Lukas Görtler joked: "Normally it's 3:0 for the away team."

Zeidler against Maassen

Lausanne loses the heated match against St.Gallen 2:1 at the end of August. After the game, the two coaches clash. Peter Zeidler and Enrico Maassen exchange views, with Maassen even grabbing his predecessor's face with both hands. Görtler summed up the duel with the former coach in a nutshell: "It felt a bit like meeting your ex-girlfriend for the first time."

Taulant Xhaka with pyro flares - and abusive chants against FCZ and GC

Taulant Xhaka celebrates the championship title with FC Basel in high spirits, sets off a pyro flare and gets carried away with abusive chants against FC Zurich and GC.

Although Xhaka apologizes, FC Basel and the SFL are less than pleased with the FCB veteran's actions. Xhaka resigned shortly afterwards.

Package thief Daniel Denoon

FCZ defender Daniel Denoon was arrested in February on suspicion of property crimes. It was later discovered that he had defrauded Galaxus of over 70,000 francs with a parcel trick. The professional footballer, who had moved to Pisa, has since been found guilty of commercial fraud.

Ex-FCZ footballer Daniel Denoon convicted of commercial fraud. sda

Row at the Zurich derby

Emotions run high at the Letzigrund at the beginning of December after the Zurich derby. A row breaks out and fists fly. FCZ president Ancillo Canepa even suffers a leg injury. FCZ player Markelo is shown the red card after the final whistle, team-mate Livano Comenencia is shown yellow-red. An investigation is later launched into defender Mariano Gomez - he hits a GC player in the head from behind. The Argentinian defender receives four suspensions.

Shaqiri (r)extends his elbow

In the match between YB and Basel at the beginning of November, a scene in stoppage time causes a lot of discussion: Xherdan Shaqiri elbows his opponent Ebrima Colley in a tackle, but only gets away with a yellow card.

Contini counters fan: "Come down and tell me in my eyes"

After the 5-0 defeat in Lausanne before the international break in October, YB failed to respond in the home game against St.Gallen and lost 2-1. When coach Giorgio Contini appeared for the TV interview, a Bernese supporter in the stands shouted "Contini out" at him.

"Thank you, merci vielmal", the coach shouts in the direction of the stands and folds his hands together. When the fan doesn't let up and continues to rant, Contini becomes more serious: "Yes, that's fine. But come down and tell me in private. Come on, we can talk to each other openly."

Contini was sacked shortly afterwards, but showed true greatness in his farewell and even personally wished his successor Gerardo Seoane good luck shortly after his dismissal.

Some YB fans showed a little less style after the FCSG match. The YB players had to stand in front of the curve to listen to the frustration of the Bernese fans.

Steffen is seriously injured - and sees red on the stretcher

Renato Steffen had to be carried off on a stretcher after a collision with Lausanne goalkeeper Karlo Letica in September - and was shown the red card.

The Lugano professional suffered a lung trauma with pneumothorax and spent two days in intensive care - he was only able to leave hospital five days later. "It was critical, but fortunately we were able to treat it well," emphasizes Steffen.

