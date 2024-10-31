The own goal scored by Basel's Mohamed Dräger is probably one of the best in recent Super League history. We dug through our archives and unearthed a few more slapstick gems from recent years.

Sandro Zappella

The knee lob from Morgan Poaty (Lausanne)

September 18, 2024: Lausanne-Lugano 1:2

It can happen to anyone (Joël) Mall (Servette)

August 3, 2024: Lugano-Servette 3:1

Sauthier is surprised by the ball (Yverdon)

July 28, 2024: Servette-Yverdon 3:2

Margreitter with slapstick (GC)

Sept 24, 2021: Lugano-GC 1:1

Doulin flat into the corner from distance (Servette)

January 29, 2023: Servette-Sion 2:2

Knezevic knocks the ball into his own goal (Lucerne)

February 28, 2021: Lucerne-YB 2:2

Lacroix tips the ball into the corner (Sion)

February 3, 2021: Sion-St.Gallen 3:2

Nathan with the heel (FCZ)

July 31, 2020: Lucerne-FCZ 2:1

Doumbia pirouettes into misfortune (Lugano)

January 22, 2023: Sion-Lugano 2:3

Severin surprises Frick with a back pass (Servette)

August 27, 2022: Servette-GC 3:1

