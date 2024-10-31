  1. Residential Customers
Slapstick pearls The most curious own goals in the Super League

Sandro Zappella

31.10.2024

The own goal scored by Basel's Mohamed Dräger is probably one of the best in recent Super League history. We dug through our archives and unearthed a few more slapstick gems from recent years.

31.10.2024, 13:54

31.10.2024, 13:56

The knee lob from Morgan Poaty (Lausanne)

September 18, 2024: Lausanne-Lugano 1:2

It can happen to anyone (Joël) Mall (Servette)

August 3, 2024: Lugano-Servette 3:1

Sauthier is surprised by the ball (Yverdon)

July 28, 2024: Servette-Yverdon 3:2

Margreitter with slapstick (GC)

Sept 24, 2021: Lugano-GC 1:1

Doulin flat into the corner from distance (Servette)

January 29, 2023: Servette-Sion 2:2

Knezevic knocks the ball into his own goal (Lucerne)

February 28, 2021: Lucerne-YB 2:2

Lacroix tips the ball into the corner (Sion)

February 3, 2021: Sion-St.Gallen 3:2

Nathan with the heel (FCZ)

July 31, 2020: Lucerne-FCZ 2:1

Doumbia pirouettes into misfortune (Lugano)

January 22, 2023: Sion-Lugano 2:3

Severin surprises Frick with a back pass (Servette)

August 27, 2022: Servette-GC 3:1

More on Severin's curious own goal

