A look back at deadline day flops The most curious reasons for last-minute transfers falling through

Luca Betschart

30.8.2024

Documents delivered too late, the wrong height given or simply more than one contract signed - time and again, last-minute transfers fall through on deadline day.

30.08.2024, 16:00

Deadline Day in Europe's top leagues! Who's coming? Who is leaving? Who stays? The last day of the transfer deadline is always hectic. And the poker doesn't always work out until the last second. The reasons for deals falling through vary widely - and are sometimes curious. blue Sport takes a look back.

When do the transfer windows close in the top leagues?

  • Bundesliga: Friday, August 30 (20:00)
  • Serie A: Friday, August 30 (20:00)
  • Premier League: Friday, August 30 (00:00, night to Saturday)
  • La Liga: Friday, August 30 (00:00, night to Saturday)
  • Ligue 1: Friday, August 30 (00:00, night to Saturday)
  • In Switzerland, transfers are still possible until September 9.
