The balls will play only a minor role in the draw for the newly devised European Cup league phases Keystone

The most important questions ahead of the draws for the European Cup league stages on Thursday and Friday.

SDA

How will the format change?

The most important change is the elimination of the group stages with the groups of four. There is now a league phase in which a single table is decisive for advancing to the knockout round. The top eight teams go straight through to the round of 16, the next 16 play in the round of 16 and the last twelve are eliminated from the European Cup. There will no longer be a relegation to a lower European Cup, as was previously the case.

How many teams are in the league phase?

36 teams, four more than before, will contest the respective league phases. In the Champions League, 29 teams qualified directly, including two new teams that benefited from an additional place thanks to their country's performance in the European Cup in the previous season (Dortmund and Bologna in fifth place in their league). Over the entire season, the number of matches in the Champions League will increase from 125 to 189.

How are the matches played?

In the league phase of the Champions League and Europa League, each participant plays eight matches, four at home and four away. In the Conference League, there are six match days and therefore three home and three away games. The eight or six different opponents are drawn by lot.

How is the draw made?

The classic draw with lottery balls is no longer possible with the new mode. Over 900 balls and 36 pots would be required. Therefore, a software program takes over the difficult part of the draw. The teams drawn are assigned their opponents by the computer. In the Champions League and Europa League there are two opponents each from four pots, in the Conference League one each from six pots. The UEFA coefficient and thus the performance of the teams in recent years are decisive for the allocation of the pots. As a restriction: matches between league rivals are still excluded, and a team will not play against several teams from the same country. YB is in pot 3, while clubs from major leagues such as Monaco, Aston Villa, Bologna and VfB Stuttgart are only in pot 4.

When will the draw take place?

The draw for the Champions League matches will take place on Thursday (18.00) in Monaco. The draw for the Europa and Conference Leagues will take place a day later, in the early afternoon in Nyon. However, it will take two more days before the dates of the matches are known in detail.

When will the matches be played?

The league phase lasts from September to January in the Champions League and Europa League, while it ends in December in the Conference League. Each European Cup has one week exclusively for itself: the Champions League in mid-September with 18 matches spread over three days. The final round of the Conference League takes place on December 19, while the league phase of the Champions League and Europa League ends on January 29 and 30 respectively. The round of 16 is scheduled for the beginning of March.

How much money is distributed?

The starting fees for the league phases amount to €18.62 million (Champions League), €4.31 million (Europa League) and €3.17 million (Conference League). In the Champions League, the winner can earn over €100 million in the best case scenario with the UEFA performance bonuses, a good €30 million in the Europa League and around €20 million in the Conference League. Added to this are millions from the market pool. From this, 853 million (Champions League), 198 million (Europa League) and 57 million (Conference League) are distributed depending on the market strength of the club and the associated league.

SDA