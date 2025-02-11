Manchester City and Real Madrid meet in the Champions League play-offs on Tuesday evening. In the past, this clash has been synonymous with spectacle.

Linus Hämmerli

Real Madrid and Manchester City meet for the sixth time in a Champions League knockout round. blue Sport has picked out the best duels between the two teams.

The birth of the spectacle: Ronaldo stabs City in the heart in the 90th minute

The first clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City was a tough one. On September 18, 2012, the two top clubs faced each other in the group stage of the Champions League. Real dominated the game at will, but fell behind in the 68th minute after a City counter-attack. In the 87th minute, it was 2:1 for the English side before Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo struck to turn the game around.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester City in despair in September 2012. IMAGO/Shutterstock

Probably one of the most crazy semi-finals in the history of the Champions League

The next spectacle between the two teams took place in the semi-finals of the top flight in 2022. Manchester City played a brand of football that enraptured the romantics and left Real panting after them. But somehow the Whites manage to bring the superior City to their knees. In the first leg, Karim Benzema limited the damage to 3-4 with a stinking Panenka penalty; in the second leg, Real had their backs to the wall in the 90th minute. Two goals were needed to force extra time, and the madridistas succeeded. Benzema's goal in the 95th minute of extra time sealed City's exit.

City flex their muscles

One year after the spectacular semi-final, Real and City once again faced off for a place in the final. This time, even the Madrilenian side were no match for the Citizens. After the 1:1 first leg, Akanji and Co. swept the defending champions off the pitch 4:0. Manuel Akanji joins the list of scorers with his goal to make it 3-0. The first Champions League title in the club's history followed later in the final against Inter.

Champions League 2023/24 - quarter-finals

How could it be otherwise: the clubs will also meet in the knockout phase in 2024. The first leg is a real spectacle (3:3). The second leg was more relaxed in terms of goals and ended in a penalty shoot-out - in Real's favor. Antonio Rüdiger converted the decisive penalty.

