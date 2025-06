After the 4:2 win against Mexico, the Swiss national team also wants to win the second test against the USA on the North American trip.

Jan Arnet

Unsere Startelf in Nashville ⏰

Notre compo à Nashville

La nostra formazione a Nashville



📺SRF 2, RTS 2, RSI La 2 💻 https://t.co/0gYiELnZcu pic.twitter.com/nEvjgjg8Y4 — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) June 10, 2025

More about the Nati