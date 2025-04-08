85 days before the opening game at the home European Championship, the Swiss women's national team showed signs of life. Nevertheless, it was only enough for a 3-3 draw in the Nations League in Iceland.
The team of national coach Pia Sundhage had only scored one goal in the last five games. In Reykjavik, the Swiss scored three times. And yet it was not enough for their first victory since the end of October.
The Swiss were hardly recognizable in the first half compared to the game against France. They ran the ball, switched quickly when they won the ball and showed great enthusiasm. In other words, everything they had lacked four days earlier in St. Gallen and also in the goalless opener against the Icelanders in Zurich.
It took just 71 seconds for the ball to find the net for the first time. Géraldine Reuteler, a newcomer to the starting eleven, kept her composure in front of goal after a deep pass and calmly slotted home to make it 1-0. It was the 13th goal in her 75th international match for the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder.
The soon-to-be 26-year-old from Nidwalden is unlikely to forget her anniversary game in a hurry. She had missed the first two games in the Nations League due to muscular complaints, but now she was the lynchpin after a partial appearance against France in the far north. With her skillful running, she opened up gaps or got herself into position. After 17 minutes, she set up the 2:0 through Smilla Vallotto in exemplary fashion.
Then came the scenes that meant she will not have fond memories of the game, despite her good performance. In stoppage time of the first half, she conceded a free kick for which she was yellow-carded and as a result, the previously invisible Icelanders found their way back into the game. With 20 minutes remaining, Reuteler was shown a second yellow card for a foul in the opposition penalty area and sent off.
At this point, the Icelanders had equalized the match after conceding an own goal immediately after the break. Lea Vilhjalmsdottir was responsible for all three of the hosts' goals. Goalkeeper Elvira Herzog did not cut a good figure for the first goal conceded, while debutant Laia Ballesté was at the origin of the other goals.
The missed victory means the Swiss remain bottom of the table, one point behind Iceland. A place in League A of the Nations League is still possible, but points are needed against Norway and in France.
Telegram
Iceland - Switzerland 3:3 (1:2)
Reykjavik. - SR Klarlund (DEN). - Goals: 2. Reuteler (Maritz) 0:1. 17. Vallotto (Reuteler) 0:2. 45. Vilhjalmsdottir 1:2. 46. Gunnlaugsdottir (own goal) 1:3. 50. Vilhjalmsdottir 2:3. 62. Vilhjalmsdottir 3:3.
Iceland: Runarsdottir; Gudny Arnardottir, Gudrun Arnadottir, Sigurdardottir, Heidarsdottir (36. Gunnlaugsdottir); Augustsdottir (36. Brynjarsdottir), Vilhjalmsdottir (86. Antonsdottir), Johannsdottir; Asgeirsdottir (60. Halldorsdottir), Jonsdottir, Eiriksdottir (60. Jessen).
Switzerland: Herzog; Ballesté (72. Calligaris), Bühler, Maritz; Beney (46. Terchoun), Reuteler, Wälti, Vallotto (79. Bachmann), Crnogorcevic; Schertenleib, Fölmli (60. Piubel).
Remarks: 69th yellow-red card for Reuteler. Cautions: 45th Reuteler. 90th Brynjarsdottir. 91st Halldorsdottir. 92nd Calligaris. 93rd Bachmann.
The ticker to read
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Final whistle
The match ends 3:3
Switzerland drew 3-3 against Iceland, a draw that felt like a defeat. Switzerland had everything under control in the first half, leading 2-0, but conceded the equalizer shortly before the break when Elvira Herzog missed a free kick. As soon as the second half kicked off, Iceland scored a crazy own goal and the Herzog blunder was actually made up for. Switzerland then eased off and Iceland became stronger, with the game ending 3-3. Switzerland were outnumbered from the 68th minute after Géraldine Reuteler was sent off.
-
90.+4
Iceland dangerous after free kick
Bachmann also receives a yellow card for a foul. The resulting free kick is crossed into the penalty area, where an Icelandic player gets a header, but fortunately cannot get the ball on target.
-
90.+2
Great chance for Switzerland
Another free kick for Switzerland, Bachmann crosses to the middle, Bühler sails through at the bottom and the ball narrowly misses the goal. Switzerland are awarded a goal kick and to prevent Iceland from taking it quickly, Calligaris does not release the ball and is shown a yellow card.
-
90.+1
Dangerous Schertenleib free kick
Schertenleib or Bachmann? It's Schertenleib, who curls the free-kick nicely past the wall from around 20 meters. But the goalkeeper is wide awake and saves the precise shot for a corner.
-
83.
Herzog makes a follow-up save
Vilhjalmsdottir gets another shot away. The ball comes straight to Herzog, but she sets the fans' pulses racing. She only grabs the ball after the break.
-
81.
Terchoun saves in extremis
A cross sails across the entire sixteen to the second post. The Icelander tries to finish, but the onrushing Terchoun grabs the ball away from her.
-
79.
Bachmann comes on for Vallotto
The scorer of the 2:0 goal is replaced by Ramona Bachmann.
-
77.
Schertenleib with a shot from distance
Schertenleib tries to get something going here. However, her shot from long range poses no threat to the goalkeeper.
-
76.
Terchoun misses a chance
Schertenleib shows good vision and finds Piubel, who passes to Terchoun between her opponent's legs. Her shot goes wide of the goal.
-
73.
Calligaris comes on for Ballesté
Calligaris came on for Ballesté, who did not cut a good figure in the second half. In the first half, the debutant still impressed with her good build-up play.
-
68.
Yellow-red for a foul on Reuteler
Reuteler goes to ground in the opponent's penalty area. The whistle sounds, but Reuteler is shown a yellow card instead of a penalty. And because she has already been cautioned, she is sent off with a yellow-red card - for a foul.
-
63.
Terchoun misses the 4:3
Terchoun has the chance to put Switzerland back in front, but misses a good opportunity. The Iceland goalkeeper has no problem stopping her shot because it is not hard enough.
-
62.
Iceland equalize
Vilhjalmsdottir turns the game around and scores to make it 3:3. After a long throw-in, which is extended, she is able to nod in at the second post. She wins the header duel against Ballesté.
-
60.
Two changes for Iceland, one change for Switzerland
The Icelanders make two changes, with Piubel replacing Fölmli for Switzerland.
-
58.
The Swiss are suddenly struggling
The Icelanders made a disastrous start to the second half, but are now on the upswing. In the 58th minute, Bühler just manages to block a shot from a dangerous position.
-
50.
Vilhjalmsdottir reduces the deficit again
Vilhjalmsdottir gets her shot away in the Swiss penalty area and leaves Herzog little chance. Ballesté initiates the whole thing with a mistake.
-
46.
Iceland with a crazy own goal
After just 19 seconds, the ball ends up in their own goal. It's the kind of own goal you rarely see. Gunnlaugsdottir, a substitute after just over half an hour, plays the ball back sharply from the halfway line - but the goalkeeper lets the ball pass and it's 3-1 to Switzerland.
-
46.
Terchoun comes on for Beney
Beney was fouled several times and was therefore unable to make much of an impact. Terchoun received extra praise from Terchoun after the last game, so it's no surprise that she now gets another chance.
-
45.+3
Iceland equalize from a free kick - Herzog looks very old
In stoppage time, Iceland are awarded a free kick from around 19 meters out. The seemingly harmless shot slipped under Herzog's arms. And so Switzerland, who had everything under control, only lead 2:1. And the goalkeeper debate could gain momentum.
-
45.
Crnogorcevic misses from a good position
Crnogorcevic moves into the box from the right and goes for the finish. However, her shot sails wide of the goal. More could have been possible.
-
41.
Chance for Beney
Pia Sundhage said not so long ago that Iman Beney needed to improve her heading. She still has to, because otherwise it might be 3-0 here. Schertenleib's cross finds Beney, who finishes at the second post but doesn't place her header well enough.
-
Double substitution for Iceland
Iceland have come up with far too little so far. Coach Halldorsson sends out a signal and makes a double substitution, bringing on Gunnlaugsdottir and Brynjarsdottir while Augustsdottir and Heidarsdottir are forced off. Let's see if the double change has an effect.
-
32.
Reuteler with a top pass towards Bühler
Reuteler shoots a wonderful ball towards Bühler, who is still deep in the opponent's half of the pitch after a corner. At the last moment, the Icelander is able to clear for a corner in front of Bühler, who is ready to shoot.
-
28.
Iceland's best advance
Sveindi's Jane Jonsdottir leaves Bühler standing and tunnels the onrushing Crnogorcevic. Her shot from an acute angle clearly misses the goal.
-
26.
Beney is sabred over
The YB player moves past her opponent and can only be stopped with a sliding tackle. The ensuing free kick yields nothing.
-
24.
Ballesté lies on the ground with her face contorted in pain
The debutant goes into a tackle and doesn't even think about pulling back. She actually manages to clear the ball, but collides with the Icelander and remains lying on the ground. She continues after a short period of care.
-
23.
Next corner for Switzerland
Fölmli puts the Icelander under pressure, collects the ball and tries to pass to the middle. The ball never gets there, but there is a corner.
-
17.
Vallotto makes it 2:0 after preparatory work from Reuteler
Ballesté launches Reuteler, who lifts her head and passes cleverly into the back, where Vallotto finishes pretty accurately from the penalty spot. She confidently converts to make it 2:0.
-
15.
Reuteler almost scores the next goal
Schertenleib plays a beautiful through pass to Reuteler, who curves around the goalkeeper and tries to slide the ball into the goal with her left foot, but an Icelander is able to clear the ball before it reaches the line.
-
13.
Ballesté with a beautiful cross
The debutant is by no means content to play a simple pass to the woman next to her. She initiates an attack with a beautiful lateral pass to Crnogorcevic.
-
10.
Corner kick for Switzerland
Ballesté crosses from half-field into the penalty area towards Fölmli. The defender is able to clear for a corner. But the Swiss team's performance in the opening minutes is pleasing.
-
7.
Tricky scene
Ballesté goes into a header duel, loses it and an Icelander gets a fairly free shot. However, her direct shot clearly sails past the goal.
-
2.
Sensational start for the Nati
After 1 minute and 12 seconds, Reuteler appears in front of her opponent's goal and confidently slots home to make it 1:0. In the 75th international match, she gives the Nati an early lead.
-
1.
The ball is rolling ...
Iceland kick off. And lo and behold, it has to be repeated.
-
The teams come onto the pitch
The national anthems are played ...
-
The line-up is here
5 changes to the starting eleven.
Laia Ballesté will make her national team debut today against Iceland. There are further changes to the starting eleven compared to the game against France. Géraldine Reuteler, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Iman Beney and Svenja Fölmli are in the starting eleven.
Instead, Viola Calligaris, Julia Stierli, Noemi Ivelj, Meriame Terchoun and Seraina Piubel will be on the bench for the time being.
-
#Preview
Switzerland must play to win
Switzerland picked up a point against Iceland (0-0) at the Letzigrund to kick off the Nations League, then lost 2-1 in Norway and last Friday Pia Sundhage's team lost 2-0 to France in St.Gallen.
The rule in Iceland is therefore: no losing! In the event of a defeat, Switzerland will have their backs to the wall ahead of their final two games. If, on the other hand, they pick up the three points, they will be in a good position ahead of the last two games.
-
#Preview
"The national team must show a different face in Iceland"
The women's national team visit Iceland on Tuesday and will be looking for their first win in the Nations League. The on-site assessment by Michael Wegmann, Head of Sport at blue News.
-
#Preview
Herzog: "It's an extremely important game against Iceland"
-
#Preview
Sundhage: "We need to score more goals"
Coach Pia Sundhage knows it too, of course: Switzerland need to score more goals. However, ahead of the match against Iceland, she is not letting us in on who should score the goals. blue Sport takes a closer look and shows various possibilities.
-
