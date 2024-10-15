Switzerland win their first point in the Nations League. The Nati play Denmark 2:2, with Remo Freuler and Zeki Amdouni scoring the goals for the Nati.
No time? blue Sport summarizes for you
- Switzerland plays Denmark 2:2.
- The Nati takes the lead twice. The goals are scored by Remo Freuler and Zeki Amdouni.
- The draw against the Danes is the first point from four Nations League games.
In the 73rd minute, the Swiss were celebrating. Filip Ugrinic's corner kick lands with Zeki Amdouni completely free, who seemingly scores to make it 3:2. Then it's déjà vu of the bitter kind: the linesman raises his flag to indicate that the ball was already out of bounds when the cross was made. Just like in Geneva against Spain, the Swiss were denied a goal in this way. And once again it is a close call, as the TV images do not provide any clear information. The VAR checks and the decision stands.
It would have been Switzerland's third goal in the lead, as they showed improvement after three defeats in the Nations League. However, they were unable to reward themselves. With the one point, it is already clear that coach Murat Yakin's team will miss out on the quarter-finals. Spain have slipped away on points, while the Danes can no longer fall behind Switzerland thanks to the direct duel.
In addition, Denmark's unbeaten streak against Switzerland continues. The Danes have not lost to Switzerland since 1984. That year saw two draws and a 2-0 home win for the Danes.
Swiss lead lasts only a few moments
The game in Copenhagen was an emotional one. Two players, Nico Elvedi and Granit Xhaka, were sent off early. Accordingly, the Swiss had set their sights high for the "second leg" and this was evident from the start. Less than 40 seconds passed before the first goal was scored. Even after that, the Swiss stood tall and tried to put the Danes under pressure early on.
The first goal was scored just as the game had flattened out a little. Remo Freuler passed to Edimilson Fernandes, who, like Ulisses Garcia and Fabian Rieder, was a new addition to the starting eleven compared to the game in Serbia on Saturday. Yakin had decided to change the system and revert to a back four in defense. Fernandes crossed into the middle and found Amdouni. The ball was blocked and then found its way back to Freuler, who shot into the net from close range.
It was to be a brief moment of joy. There were 1:25 minutes between the 1:0 and the Danes' equalizer. When a foul was committed in the center circle, Granit Xhaka let the ball slip briefly between his feet and then laid it off to Christian Eriksen. The latter thanked him for the fair gesture in his own way. He immediately played the pass deep and Gustav Isaksen, who had eluded the Swiss defenders, suddenly found himself alone in front of Gregor Kobel. The 23-year-old, who was making his national team debut, shot through the Swiss goalkeeper's legs.
Amdouni scores from the penalty spot
Immediately before the break, it was Breel Embolo who asserted himself in the penalty area and won a penalty. After failing to beat the goalkeeper in Serbia, Embolo did not step up again. Instead, Amdouni took on the responsibility and crowned his strong performance in this game with the goal to make it 2:1.
He could have been the match-winner, but once again the Swiss were unable to defend their lead. In the 69th minute, Eriksen, who had prepared the first goal in exemplary fashion, also scored after a fine assist. It was the tenth goal Switzerland had conceded in their four Nations League games. Too high a figure to be able to play at the very top.
The national team will continue in a month's time. On Friday, November 15, the Swiss will host the Serbian national team in Zurich. It will probably be the decisive match to determine which team will be relegated directly. Three days later, the Nations League campaign comes to a close, at least for the time being, with an away game against Spain in Tenerife.
The live ticker to read
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
90.
The game is over
The Nati showed a clear improvement in performance compared to the Serbia game. The point against Denmark is well deserved. It is the first in the Nati's current Nations League campaign.
-
90.
In stoppage time
Four minutes are added on top. The Nati are still pressing.
-
89.
Yakin makes a change and brings on newcomer Witzig
Ndoye makes way for Sierro. Witzig replaces Amdouni.
-
82.
Next chance for the Nati
The Nati continue to push forward. Substitute Aebischer tees up Ndoye on the right. The cross becomes longer and longer and finds the onrushing Garcia in the penalty area. He tries it directly. But the angle is too acute. The ball ends up out of play.
-
80.
Nati look for the opening goal
The Nati continue to dominate the game. Xhaka takes a wonderful shot from the edge of the penalty area. His shot fizzes past the crossbar and lands on top of the net.
-
73.
Amdouni's goal does not count
Amdouni takes the lead from a corner! However, the ball is said to have left the baseline when it went in and was temporarily out of play. This is also confirmed by the VAR. The goal does not count.
-
69.
Goal Denmark
Christian Eriksen scores the equalizer. The Danes combine wonderfully on the offensive. Fernandes is unable to clear the cross and Denmark retain possession. Captain Hojbjerg then shows his team spirit and sets up Eriksen, who makes it 2:2.
-
67.
Yakin brings on Ugrinic
First change for the Nati: Fabian Rieder has called it a day. Filip Ugrinic is the new starter.
-
63.
Elvedi with a header again
The Nati take a short corner and the subsequent cross into the middle finds Nico Elvedi. However, his header is not dangerous enough to potentially score another goal for the national team.
-
62.
The crowd
Because nothing else interesting is happening: The stadium announcer announces the crowd. 16,182 people have found their way to Kybunpark.
-
53.
Denmark goal does not count
Dorgu scores the supposed equalizer for the visitors. But it does not count. The 19-year-old was offside.
-
50.
Rieder misses by the skin of his teeth
The Nati are making a strong start here. Fernandes hits a superb cross into the opponent's penalty area. Rieder slips in and misses the ball very, very narrowly. The next great Nati move.
-
47.
Sensitive cross from Rieder finds Elvedi
Kristensen falls to Rieder around 25 meters from goal. Free kick for Switzerland. The fouled player runs onto the ball and strikes it sensitively into the middle. Elvedi touches the ball with his head, but it then rolls out of the danger zone.
-
46.
The ball rolls again
Intermission tea or whatever is drunk in the dressing rooms is drunk. The second half continues.
-
45.
Intermission summary
The first 45 minutes are over. The first half is pleasing from a Swiss point of view. In the 26th minute, Freuler hammers the Nati into the lead. But it only lasted 38 seconds. Denmark's Eriksen takes a free kick quickly and outwits the entire Nati defense with his chip to the goal scorer. Switzerland regain the lead before the break. Embolo fights his way through the penalty area and is then stopped with a foul. Amdouni slots the resulting penalty into the net.
-
45.
Goal Switzerland!
Zeki Amdouni scores to make it 2-1.
-
44.
Penalty Switzerland!
Embolo proves his power and cannot be separated from the ball in the penalty area. Only a foul can stop the striker. Penalty: Amdouni will shoot.
-
36.
Amdouni pulls away
But the Nati are also on the offensive. Rieder cleverly keeps the ball in his own ranks, runs forward and skillfully sets up Amdouni on the left. Amdouni's shot from the left corner of the penalty area lands in the hands of Schmeichel. A great move by the Swiss.
-
34.
Strong action from Kobel
The Danes switch gears at lightning speed once again. The ball ends up with star striker Hojlund. He puts Elvedi in check with a hook and takes a shot from the edge of the penalty area. Kobel has to stretch himself to scramble the ball out of the bottom right corner.
-
27.
Denmark goal!
And the Swiss lead is gone again - it lasts 38 seconds. Eriksen sends Isaksen deep with a wonderful chip. The Lazio player doesn't need to be asked twice and scores the equalizer.
-
26.
Switzerland goal!
Remo Freuler gives the Swiss national team their first goal. The eventual goalscorer first passes to Fernandes on the right, who then cuts the ball into the middle. Amdouni's header is blocked and the rebound ends up with Freuler, who smashes the ball into the net.
-
23.
First successful attack
The Nati now make their first promising attack. Garcia plays a ball from the outside left half-high to the center. Ndoye rushes in and just misses the ball with his foot. Schmeichel saves.
-
20.
First test for Kobel
The Danes continue to impress with their short passing game. They play it at lightning speed. Gronbaek skillfully weaves his way down the left flank. The ball eventually ends up with Eriksen. The Denmark star's shot is centrally placed in the box, but Kobel holds on. The crowd celebrates the national team keeper for the save.
-
15.
Shift of play from Rieder
A great move by Rieder, who shifts the play wonderfully and passes to Garcia on the left. The full-back dashes forward completely unchallenged, but his cross does not feed the Swiss attack.
-
10.
Interim summary
The first ten minutes have been played and nothing crazy has happened yet. But one thing can be said: The national team is making a good impression. They look present and determined to take the lead here.
-
5.
First free kick for the Nati
Xhaka takes the first free kick for Switzerland. The national team captain makes up for a misplaced pass from Akanji, then sprints forward and is brought down. The free kick - roughly in the middle of the pitch - is taken flat and the Swiss try to take it from outside the box. It remains an attempt.
-
1.
38 seconds until the first goal
The Nati immediately burst forward. Accompanied by the loud fans in the stadium, Xhaka gets his first shot on target after 38 seconds. Although the shot is harmless, it is the first mini exclamation mark from the national team.
-
1.
Kick-off
The game is underway. The Nati are on course for their first win of the current Nations League campaign.
-
The players take the field
So, soon football will be played here in St.Gallen. First the anthems, then kick-off.
-
Sommer, Schär and Shaqiri are officially bid farewell
After the European Championship, Yann Sommer, Fabian Schär and Xherdan Shaqiri announced their retirement from the national team. They are honored at kybunpark and bid farewell to frenetic applause from the fans.
-
Yakin wants to get his first win with this team
-
How Denmark start
-
Xhaka defies the national team crisis and makes us laugh twice: "The bratwurst is better here"
The Swiss national team has started the Nations League with three defeats and is under pressure ahead of the match against Denmark. Nevertheless, Granit Xhaka remains cool and also makes Danish journalists laugh.
-
The Swiss national team's relegation is already sealed today
The Swiss national team has not lived up to its own expectations in the Nations League so far. Tuesday's home game against Denmark will be a big question of character.
If Switzerland want to keep their small chance of one of the top two places in the group open, they need a win. If Switzerland lose their fourth game in a row and Serbia surprisingly win in Spain, they will be relegated directly to League B.
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker for the match between Switzerland and Denmark. Kick-off is at 8.45pm and we'll be bringing you the most important information about the Nations League match before the game.