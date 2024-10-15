The Nati celebrate Zeki Amdouni's goal to take the lead at 2:1. KEYSTONE

Switzerland win their first point in the Nations League. The Nati play Denmark 2:2, with Remo Freuler and Zeki Amdouni scoring the goals for the Nati.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Switzerland plays Denmark 2:2.

The Nati takes the lead twice. The goals are scored by Remo Freuler and Zeki Amdouni.

The draw against the Danes is the first point from four Nations League games. Show more

In the 73rd minute, the Swiss were celebrating. Filip Ugrinic's corner kick lands with Zeki Amdouni completely free, who seemingly scores to make it 3:2. Then it's déjà vu of the bitter kind: the linesman raises his flag to indicate that the ball was already out of bounds when the cross was made. Just like in Geneva against Spain, the Swiss were denied a goal in this way. And once again it is a close call, as the TV images do not provide any clear information. The VAR checks and the decision stands.

It would have been Switzerland's third goal in the lead, as they showed improvement after three defeats in the Nations League. However, they were unable to reward themselves. With the one point, it is already clear that coach Murat Yakin's team will miss out on the quarter-finals. Spain have slipped away on points, while the Danes can no longer fall behind Switzerland thanks to the direct duel.

In addition, Denmark's unbeaten streak against Switzerland continues. The Danes have not lost to Switzerland since 1984. That year saw two draws and a 2-0 home win for the Danes.

Swiss lead lasts only a few moments

The game in Copenhagen was an emotional one. Two players, Nico Elvedi and Granit Xhaka, were sent off early. Accordingly, the Swiss had set their sights high for the "second leg" and this was evident from the start. Less than 40 seconds passed before the first goal was scored. Even after that, the Swiss stood tall and tried to put the Danes under pressure early on.

The first goal was scored just as the game had flattened out a little. Remo Freuler passed to Edimilson Fernandes, who, like Ulisses Garcia and Fabian Rieder, was a new addition to the starting eleven compared to the game in Serbia on Saturday. Yakin had decided to change the system and revert to a back four in defense. Fernandes crossed into the middle and found Amdouni. The ball was blocked and then found its way back to Freuler, who shot into the net from close range.

It was to be a brief moment of joy. There were 1:25 minutes between the 1:0 and the Danes' equalizer. When a foul was committed in the center circle, Granit Xhaka let the ball slip briefly between his feet and then laid it off to Christian Eriksen. The latter thanked him for the fair gesture in his own way. He immediately played the pass deep and Gustav Isaksen, who had eluded the Swiss defenders, suddenly found himself alone in front of Gregor Kobel. The 23-year-old, who was making his national team debut, shot through the Swiss goalkeeper's legs.

Amdouni scores from the penalty spot

Immediately before the break, it was Breel Embolo who asserted himself in the penalty area and won a penalty. After failing to beat the goalkeeper in Serbia, Embolo did not step up again. Instead, Amdouni took on the responsibility and crowned his strong performance in this game with the goal to make it 2:1.

He could have been the match-winner, but once again the Swiss were unable to defend their lead. In the 69th minute, Eriksen, who had prepared the first goal in exemplary fashion, also scored after a fine assist. It was the tenth goal Switzerland had conceded in their four Nations League games. Too high a figure to be able to play at the very top.

The national team will continue in a month's time. On Friday, November 15, the Swiss will host the Serbian national team in Zurich. It will probably be the decisive match to determine which team will be relegated directly. Three days later, the Nations League campaign comes to a close, at least for the time being, with an away game against Spain in Tenerife.

