The Swiss women's national team cannot afford to slip up in the World Cup qualifiers. Keystone

The women's national team start their World Cup qualifying campaign next Tuesday. The Swiss women will face Northern Ireland in Lausanne and Malta four days later. blue News does the big form check.

Patrick Lämmle

Goal

Chelsea Livia Peng

Peng played her last competitive match just before Christmas. So far this year, she has only been on the bench because regular goalkeeper Hannah Hampton is back after recovering from injury. National team coach Rafel Navarro let it slip between the lines at the squad announcement that Peng will nevertheless remain the number 1 in the national team.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

Herzog always plays for RB Leipzig. In the last game before the international break, of all things, she made a blunder deep into stoppage time that cost RB the win. The 25-year-old tries to clear a high ball into the penalty area with her fists, but the ball ends up in her own goal and is counted as an own goal. Herzog has already been celebrated as the match-winner this year.

1st FC Cologne Irina Fuchs

The 20-year-old is a regular for Cologne. Her performances have been so convincing that she is now preferred to Nadine Böhi, who is only second choice at Union Berlin. As the presumed number 3, she will hardly be used.

Defense

RCD Espanyol Laia Ballesté

Ballesté is a mainstay in defense at Espanyol Barcelona. She has already scored two goals this calendar year and has shown that she can do more than just prevent goals. The 27-year-old has only played a minor role in the national team so far and has made two international appearances.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Sometimes she plays for Juventus Turin, sometimes she sits on the bench. Calligaris is not an undisputed regular at the Italian top club, but she is much more than just a stopgap. In the last game before the move, the 29-year-old played through and set up a goal with a beautiful through pass. She has been a regular in the national team in recent years.

RC Strasbourg Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

The record international is back in Europe. She has played three games for Strasbourg so far. The 35-year-old was not in the squad last weekend. The next few matches will show whether she will play an important role on or off the court.

Frankfurt Noemi Ivelj

The 19-year-old has recently had a difficult time at Frankfurt. Since the start of the second half of the season, she has featured in three out of six games, twice coming off the bench. She sees herself as a midfielder, but is listed as a defender in the national team squad. However, that doesn't necessarily mean anything.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Maritz is a safe bet at Aston Villa. However, her team has recently lost five games in a row. Maritz will miss the first World Cup qualifier as she was sent off with a red card in the last European Championship match and will now have to serve her ban. Maritz has been a safe bet for years and there is nothing to suggest that she won't be for the foreseeable future.

Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Riesen has been rocketing from victory to victory with Frankfurt and she is playing an important role in this. On Monday evening, the 25-year-old set up the final goal in the 3-0 win against Freiburg. At the European Championship, she sprinted up and down the line and won many hearts. Her heartbreaking tearful interview after the defeat to Spain is unforgettable.

Freiburg Julia Stierli

Stierli missed the last international friendly due to injury, but is now fit again and a fixture at the heart of Freiburg's defense. The 28-year-old now also has the experience of 55 international matches under her belt. It remains to be seen what role she will play under Navarro.

Midfield and attack

Manchester City Iman Beney

Beney has to fight for every minute of action at Manchester City, the sovereign leaders in the English league. The competition is fierce, but the 19-year-old is not letting that put her off her stride. At the weekend, she was finally allowed to start again in the FA Cup and promptly provided two assists on the way to a 4-0 win against lower-ranked Sheffield United. There should be no way around her in the national team. The only question is in which position she will play.

Liverpool Aurélie Csillag

Csillag moved to Liverpool during the winter break after just six months at Freiburg. The 23-year-old currently has to make do with the wild card role at the club bottom of the table. She has scored one goal in her five appearances so far. She often still lacks a cool touch in front of goal, but with her pace she can be a real weapon.

Freiburg Leela Egli

At 19, Egli is of course not yet an old hand either. At Freiburg, she alternates between the starting eleven and partial appearances. So far she has made three international appearances. It is possible that two more will be added in the coming days, but it will probably not be enough for the starting eleven.

Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Fölmli is at home in the opposition penalty area and knows how to use her body well. Since the turn of the year, she has scored two goals and set up one in five games for Freiburg.

Union Berlin Lia Kamber

Kamber moved from FC Basel to Union Berlin in January and has immediately established herself as a regular. She has already scored once. The 20-year-old should not be lacking in confidence at the moment.

Leicester City Alisha Lehmann

At Como, Lehmann appeared from the outside to be increasingly sidelined. And so she pulled the emergency brake in mid-January and moved to Leicester City. With her new team, she found herself in the middle of a relegation battle. The first three games were all lost, but at least Lehmann got plenty of minutes. When asked about the England transfers of Lehmann and Csillag, Navarro said: "If they're happy, then so am I."

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

The fact that Piubel was not called up for the European Championship in the summer came as a surprise to many. It is just as surprising that she has now been called up for the World Cup qualifiers. At West Ham, the 25-year-old usually has to make do with brief appearances. However, the national team coach now wants to form his own opinion of Piubel, as he did not include her in the first squad.

Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler made a big impression at last summer's European Championships, and she does the same regularly for Frankfurt. On February 15, she was directly involved in all of the goals in the 4:1 away win against Carl Zeiss Jena, scoring three herself and setting up one. Three days later, she also scored in the Europa Cup against Nordjaelland. Thanks in part to Reuteler, Frankfurt have reached the semi-finals of this competition.

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Schertenleib gets quite a few minutes in Barcelona's starting squad. She has appeared in 18 games in the championship so far this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists. She has also made a number of appearances in the cup competitions and the Champions League. Her attacking qualities are in demand in the national team.

FC Basel Coumba Sow

All Nati players play abroad. All except Coumba Sow! The 31-year-old is an important player at FC Basel and has already made 58 international appearances (14 goals). In the national team, she is likely to have a tough time competing for a regular place. However, she has often proven in the past that she is there when she is needed.

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun is an all-purpose weapon who can deliver in various positions. At Dijon, she is usually in the starting eleven and is correspondingly fit. Terchoun has yet to feature under Navarro, but perhaps her time will come in the World Cup qualifiers.

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

Unsurprisingly, the national team captain is also a regular for Juventus Turin. Her qualities make her an important pillar of the team. In February, she was knocked out of the Champions League with Juve and is therefore unable to defend the title she won with Arsenal. If Wälti is healthy, there is no way around her in the national team.

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

Wandeler has already made five appearances for West Ham in the new year, twice coming off the bench. The 19-year-old made two brief appearances in the two games under Navarro. During her appearances at the European Championships, she showed what she is really made of.

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

Xhemaili is a permanent fixture at PSV Eindhoven and is the fourth-highest scorer in the league with 10 goals. She started the first two games under Navarro, but failed to score. Now the World Cup qualifiers begin, which would be a good time to start scoring goals.

Prominent absentees

For Smilla Vallotto, the games are still too early after recovering from injury. Alayah Pilgrim is another important player missing through injury. The list of absentees also includes the long-term injured Luana Bühler, Naomi Luyet, Ramona Bachmann and Lara Marti.