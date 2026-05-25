On Whit Monday, the Swiss national team players move into the World Cup camp in Abtwil SG. However, not even half of the players are there.

Jan Arnet

In just under three weeks, on June 13, Switzerland will kick off the 2026 World Cup against Qatar. The starting signal for World Cup preparations is given today, Monday, but only for just under half of the players. The Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A professionals were still on duty last weekend and will arrive later.

However, they should all be back by Thursday. Luca Jaquez, who had to be substituted on Saturday in the DFB Cup final, is still undergoing medical tests.

Gregor Kobel is another player who was expected to arrive on Monday but has not yet been called up. The national team goalie caught the flu during his short vacation and will only join the team when the doctors give him the green light.

The following players were called up on Monday: Zeki Amdouni, Aurèle Amenda, Nico Elvedi, Christian Fassnacht, Cedric Itten, Marvin Keller, Johan Manzambi, Miro Muheim, Yvon Mvogo, Fabian Rieder, Silvan Widmer and Denis Zakaria.

Good-humored Nati players

The mood among the players is already very good. Marvin Keller promises a fan his goalkeeper's gloves, Cedric Itten celebrates his former club's cup win with St.Gallen fans and national team coach Murat Yakin comes out of the hotel to sign autographs.

The team will now spend the whole week in St.Gallen, and on Sunday the Nati will test against World Cup participant Jordan at Kybunpark. On June 2, the team will then fly to the base camp in San Diego, where a second and final World Cup test against Australia is scheduled for June 6.