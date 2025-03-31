On Monday, the players of the Swiss women's national team arrived at the Kameha Grand Hotel in Zurich. blue Sport was on site and found the players in good spirits. And so it goes on.

Patrick Lämmle

At 5.15 pm, a public training session lasting around an hour takes place next to the Letzigrund stadium. Immediately afterwards, the national team players will be available for selfies and autographs.

On Friday, Switzerland will face France in St.Gallen as part of the Nations League, followed four days later by an away match against Iceland. Show more

The Swiss women's national team gathered in Zurich on Monday morning. The first informal training session will then take place in the evening and is open to the public. The one-hour session will begin on the Letzigrund stadium's adjacent pitch at 5.15 p.m. Immediately afterwards, the national team players will be available to sign autographs and take selfies with the fans.

On Monday, the public training session of the women's national team will take place next to the Letzigrund stadium. Picture: SFV

From Tuesday, the intensity will be increased and preparations for the France game will pick up speed. Even though a major highlight is coming up in the summer with the home European Championship, the focus is currently still clearly on the Nations League, in which Switzerland wants to stay in the top flight. Points are needed to achieve this goal.

Switzerland started the campaign with a 0-0 draw against Iceland in February, followed by a 2-1 defeat against Norway. Switzerland will also face both teams at the European Championship. The national team is currently in last place behind Iceland, who are level on points, due to their inferior goal difference.

The games against France and Iceland

Next Friday in St.Gallen (April 4, 8 p.m.), the national team will first face France, one of the favorites for the European Championship title alongside Spain, England and Germany.

The French, who have won their first two matches, will therefore go into the game as favorites. The 2:1 test match victory in their last meeting at the end of October does nothing to change that.

The situation is different four days later in Iceland. A match of equals can be expected, although the Swiss will certainly be aiming to take the three points.

