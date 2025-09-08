Captain Granit Xhaka is delighted with the successful start to the World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo. Keystone

After the convincing opening win against Kosovo, the next home game in the World Cup qualifiers is just around the corner. Slovenia are likely to be a tougher opponent, but three points are also required here.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland face Slovenia in their second World Cup qualifier in Basel on Monday evening. After the 4:0 win against Kosovo, the Nati are aiming for their next victory.

The Slovenians underlined in their opening game (2:2 against Sweden) that they also want to have a say for first place.

Benjamin Sesko is the big star in the Slovenian team. The striker ranks fifth in the list of the most expensive transfers in the summer of 2025.

Ten years ago, Switzerland celebrated a 3:2 nail-biting victory over Slovenia on the way to the 2016 European Championship. Show more

It was a statement that the Swiss made on Friday evening in Basel's St. Jakob-Park. Captain Granit Xhaka spoke of an almost perfect first half in which they had seen "a very big Switzerland". The team gave a clear answer to the doubts that had arisen after the weak Nations League campaign last fall. The retirements of Yann Sommer, Fabian Schär and Xherdan Shaqiri seem to have been digested and the mechanisms are working again.

The national team is still undefeated this year, with four wins from five games. However, as these were test matches in March and June, it was not clear until the end exactly where the team stood. "We knew that we hadn't shown what we were actually capable of for a long time," said Xhaka. That's why the players spoke again before the first training session of the reunion. "We said that from now on there are no more excuses, that we have to deliver. Because we all have the dream of being at the World Cup next year."

The uncontroversial victory against Kosovo was as liberating as it was without alternative. Against what was on paper the weakest opponent in the group of four, the team, which had set itself the target of first place, could not afford to slip up.

Sesko as the figurehead

This also applies in principle to the clash with Slovenia, nominally the third strongest team in the group. In the second match in Basel, the Swiss national team will be looking to establish a good starting position ahead of the two difficult away games in October. Another win would put them five points ahead of Slovenia (away game on October 13) and at least two ahead of Sweden (October 10). Probably their toughest rivals for the group win will face Kosovo in Pristina at the same time.

However, the Slovenians underlined in their opening game that they also want to have a say in who finishes first. Their committed performance against Sweden was rewarded with a late equalizer to make it 2-2. This time, Benjamin Sesko only acted as a provider. Alongside goalkeeper Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid), the 22-year-old striker is the big figure in the Slovenian squad. Sesko has already scored 16 times in his 42 international appearances to date. Only three Slovenians have more goals to their name: Record holder Zlatko Zahovic with 35 goals, Milivoje Novakovic with 32 and Josip Ilicic with 17.

Sesko ranks fifth in the list of the most expensive transfers in the summer of 2025. Manchester United paid RB Leipzig a transfer fee of over 70 million francs for the 1.95 m tall attacker. The Swiss, who have recently scored twice in a row, have therefore been warned.

Trembling victory ten years ago

They are also warned by the memory of their last encounter. Ten years ago, the two teams also faced each other in Basel as they battled it out for a place at Euro 2016. After losing 1-0 in the away game, Switzerland fell 2-0 behind at home, but managed to turn things around with three goals between the 80th and 90th minute. As emotional as this comeback was, the Swiss won't want to make it that tense again on Monday evening.

Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodriguez were already in the starting line-up, as were substitute Breel Embolo and Silvan Widmer, who did not play. On the Slovenian side, only Jan Oblak was involved as a substitute goalkeeper. That shows how much experience there is in the Swiss team. "Many of our players have been playing in the big leagues for several years," said Xhaka. "And the youngsters have also made the step up. We shouldn't be underestimated."

The captain is equally aware that the national team will face a new opponent and a new game on Monday. The aim is to take the momentum with them and make the next statement.