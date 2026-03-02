Assistant coach Julia Simic and head coach Rafel Navarro want to achieve great things with the national team. Keystone

Julia Simic played for the best clubs in Germany, lived in a shared flat with Alisha Lehmann and Ramona Bachmann and analyzed Bundesliga matches alongside Lothar Matthäus. Since the beginning of the year, the 36-year-old has been assistant coach of the Swiss women's national team.

Julia Simic won the German championship with VfL Wolfsburg and the DFB Cup three times, which she also previously won with Bayern Munich. The two-time German international also played for Turbine Potsdam and SC Freiburg, ended her career at AC Milan in 2021, but played two more seasons at West Ham United before that. During her time as an active player, she studied sports science and worked in a rehabilitation clinic on the side. For her master's thesis, she researched cruciate ligament ruptures. She was not spared such injuries herself, which is why she always had a plan B.

Simic has particularly fond memories of her time in England. Back then, she formed a flat share with teammates Alisha Lehmann and Ramona Bachmann, whom she already knew from Wolfsburg. Bachmann played for Chelsea at the time and so they settled somewhere between the two training grounds. "It was a great time and it felt like we had an open day every day."

Players from both teams, friends and families came and went, there was a barbecue in the garden and they also had the odd party there, as Simic revealed on the BBC podcast "The Players" a few years ago. But things never got out of hand in the "Laguna", as they called their home.

Julia Simic and Alisha Lehmann once played together at West Ham United. Imago

"I've never had a fight with a Swiss woman"

Lehmann was like a little sister to her back then: "Alisha was still very young, but we got on well. I looked after her a bit and also translated at team meetings." Simic had also played together with Lia Wälti and Noelle Maritz. She had a good time with all of them - or as she says: "I don't think I've ever had an argument with a Swiss woman."

But are there no reservations about coaching former teammates or even roommates? No, there are not. "Of course we have lots of stories that we can laugh about and talk about. On the pitch or in team meetings and sessions, none of that matters." She sees herself as a service provider and wants to help all players.

Simic didn't sign with the national team to maintain old friendships. Instead, she wants to help develop the team together with head coach Rafel Navarro. "I think we need to become a team that people don't enjoy playing football against. Because we don't just want to play beautifully, we want to play hard." In terms of mentality and hunger for success, there is still room for improvement and that is something they want to work on. "And then, from my point of view, this team has no limits," says Simic.

Of course, the road to the World Cup in Brazil is not easy and a lot has to come together for qualification to work out. But: "I don't think Rafel would be here if he didn't believe we could make it. And I wouldn't be here either if I didn't believe in this team."

TV expert at the side of Lothar Matthäus

Even without the job with the national team, Simic would not have been bored. She had a current contract as head coach of Eintracht Frankfurt's U20 team and was also the club's youth coordinator. She also made a name for herself as a TV pundit, analyzing matches alongside Lothar Matthäus.

Julia Simic and Lothar Matthäus on duty as TV experts. Picture: Imago

A job she would like to continue doing. She loves being in the big stadiums, soaking up the atmosphere and talking to other experts. She also sees it as a great privilege. Because: "As a woman in men's football, you are still an exotic species. A special species that has lost its way a little." A few years ago, it would have been unimaginable for women to analyze men's matches, Simic is certain, and is delighted with the change.

When she was asked by Johan Djourou whether she could imagine becoming an assistant coach for the Swiss national team, she didn't have to think twice. Although the modalities had to be clarified with her employer first, it was then clear to her: "This is an opportunity you don't get very often."