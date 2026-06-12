In an interview with blue Sport, Marco Odermatt explains why he has high hopes for the Swiss national team at the World Cup and why he’ll be watching the games from his couch rather than at a public viewing event.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Whether it’s the Ice Hockey or Soccer World Cup: Marco Odermatt closely follows the Swiss national teams at major events.

He has high hopes for the national soccer team and says in an interview with blue Sport: “We know that, theoretically, they can beat any opponent if everything comes together.”

Odermatt also reveals his favorites to win the title and explains why he’ll be avoiding public viewings. Show more

Marco Odermatt isn’t just a skiing star—he’s also a Swiss sports fan himself. For instance, the overall World Cup champion gave a brief pep talk in the locker room before the big final at the Ice Hockey World Championship and announced the “Starting Six” for the national hockey team.

In addition to ice hockey, Odermatt is also a big soccer fan. Two years ago, he even got to train with the national team in the run-up to the European Championship and made a good impression.

During the Wings for Life World Run, blue News asked him about the upcoming World Cup. Odermatt explained that he’d likely be watching the big event from his couch rather than in public: “There’s always a bit too much going on at public viewings. If I weren’t me, I’d definitely be at public viewings more often.”

He’ll definitely be rooting for the national team, says the Nidwalden native, but he isn’t that nervous and draws a comparison to ski races: “It goes on for a longer period of time; you don’t have that heart-pounding moment where you know a jump is coming and it’s all over in a matter of hundredths of a second.”

The ski star would love to swap places with almost any member of the national team for a day. Odermatt would be tempted to play in such a huge stadium, but the team spirit is also something he’d love to experience: “We have that in skiing too, but in the end, only one person ever wins. Celebrating a title as a team—that would be pretty cool.”

Anything is possible for the national team

Odermatt believes Switzerland has a good chance at the World Cup, especially since the national team has landed in a “fair group.” Getting through the group stage is the primary goal; after that, anything can happen in the knockout phase: “You know that, theoretically, they can beat any opponent if everything clicks. I think you have to get into that flow at a major event.”

It’s important for the national team that the spark ignites so they can rise above themselves: “That’s definitely what it takes to go very far.” Plus, the atmosphere in America will likely be a bit unfamiliar, since the venues are so spread out.

Odermatt has several European teams in mind as favorites for the title: “France, England, or Germany have a great squad.”

The five-time overall World Cup ski champion enjoys playing soccer himself, but he hasn’t played a proper 11-on-11 game on a soccer field in a very long time. When they’re on the road with the ski circuit, they like to play a game of keepy-uppy. When asked who on the Swiss-Ski team shows the most talent, Odermatt explains with a laugh: “I think everyone has found their sport in skiing, and none of them are particularly gifted soccer technicians.”

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