The Swiss national team drops two places in the FIFA world rankings published on Thursday for the second-last time this year.
No time? blue Sport summarizes for you
- The Swiss national team now occupies 17th place in the FIFA world rankings.
- Argentina is at the top, followed by France and Spain.
Murat Yakin's team now occupies 17th place in the Nations League after the defeat in Serbia (0:2) and the draw against Denmark (2:2).
World champions Argentina remain at the top of the rankings, followed by France, Spain, England and Brazil.
