Argentina at the top The Swiss national team drops two places in the FIFA world rankings

24.10.2024 - 11:16

The Swiss national team drops two places in the FIFA world rankings.
The Swiss national team drops two places in the FIFA world rankings published on Thursday for the second-last time this year.

  • The Swiss national team now occupies 17th place in the FIFA world rankings.
  • Argentina is at the top, followed by France and Spain.
Murat Yakin's team now occupies 17th place in the Nations League after the defeat in Serbia (0:2) and the draw against Denmark (2:2).

World champions Argentina remain at the top of the rankings, followed by France, Spain, England and Brazil.

