The Swiss national team drops two places in the FIFA world rankings published on Thursday for the second-last time this year.

Murat Yakin's team now occupies 17th place in the Nations League after the defeat in Serbia (0:2) and the draw against Denmark (2:2).

World champions Argentina remain at the top of the rankings, followed by France, Spain, England and Brazil.

