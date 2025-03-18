Murat Yakin is leaving French-speaking Switzerland out in the cold. There have never been as many French-speakers as there are now under Yakin - and the national team seems to be getting more and more cosmopolitan.

The prediction does not seem bold: the national team of the future will speak French. Show more

Since Murat Yakin took over as national team coach in August 2021, he has been accused from French-speaking Switzerland of ignoring the footballers from French-speaking Switzerland whenever he makes the squad.

Yakin's lack of knowledge of French was cited as a reason, and there was also talk of a "Röstigraben". In short: the French-speaking Swiss regularly felt left out.

10 Welshmen - Omeragic and Amdouni have still canceled

That is definitely over. Because the national team is more welsch than ever before under Yakin and than it has been for a long time. French is spoken at every turn during the first national team training session of 2025 in Faro, Portugal. With Aurèle Amenda, Denis Zakaria, Andi Zeqiri, Dan Ndoye, Vincent Sierro, Yvon Mvogo, Alvyn Sanches, Joel Monteiro and Isaac Schmidt, nine players from French-speaking Switzerland are in the squad. What's more, Lucas Blondel from Boca Juniors, whose father emigrated from Vaud, speaks French rather than German.

And if Zeki Amdouni and Becir Omeragic had not had to withdraw due to injury, there would be twelve French-speaking players in the squad.

The last squad in November was already teeming with Frenchmen. Back then, Edimilson Fernandes, Kevin Mbabu and Dereck Kutesa were also in the squad - they are now missing from this group.

The prediction doesn't seem too bold: the national team of the future will speak French!

