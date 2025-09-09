  1. Residential Customers
An exhibition match in front of half-empty stands The national team plays a perfect half - but only a few are watching

Syl Battistuzzi

9.9.2025

Switzerland play a great first half against Slovenia. Not even star goalkeeper Jan Oblak can protect the visitors from the ice-cold Nati attackers. The only thing missing was the Swiss brilliance in the stands.

09.09.2025, 07:30

09.09.2025, 07:33

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Swiss national team plays Slovenia to the wall in the first half of the second World Cup qualifying duel.
  • Murat Yakin's team dominated all the statistics and led 3:0 after 38 minutes.
  • Only the stands are empty - every second seat in the St. Jakob-Park in Basel is empty for the match against Slovenia.
9:3 shots (5:0 on goal), 65 percent possession and 3:0 goals: in the second World Cup qualifier against Slovenia, the Swiss national team built on its performance against Kosovo and delivered a perfect first half in St. Jakob-Park.

Very important: the standards. Nico Elvedi (18) and Breel Embolo (33) put Switzerland ahead after two corner kicks. But Dan Ndoye proves that it also works from play. In the 38th minute, the Nottingham international finished off a remarkable combination with the third Swiss goal.

Nati scores. Goal after goal! Powerful Embolo as good as Frei 20 years ago

Nati scoresGoal after goal! Powerful Embolo as good as Frei 20 years ago

You can hardly do better than that. SRF pundit Benjamin Huggel agrees. "Switzerland were dominant, didn't allow any shots on goal. It was close to perfection," was the ex-NATI player's analysis at the interval.

The official crowd figure was later corrected by the SFA to 12,757.
imago

The only negative point about the outstanding performance: the fans are not there. At least not many. After the Joggeli was full to bursting for the game against Kosovo on Friday, only 12,757 fans turned up for the match against Slovenia. This means that more than one in two of the 34,000 seats are empty.

Furious World Cup qualifying opener. A composed national team beats Slovenia 3:0 and celebrates second win in second game

Furious World Cup qualifying openerA composed national team beats Slovenia 3:0 and celebrates second win in second game

