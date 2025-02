National coach Murat Yakin and his team face Northern Ireland in the first match of 2025. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss national team opens the year 2025 with a test match in Belfast. On Friday, March 21, coach Murat Yakin's team will face Northern Ireland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was already known that Switzerland would play Luxembourg four days later in St. Gallen.

The international matches in March will be followed by two more test matches in June. The qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico with opponents Sweden, Slovenia and Kosovo will take place between September and November.

Videos from the department