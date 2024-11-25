blue Sport takes a closer look at the Nati players called up for the international matches against Germany and England and shows you how they are performing at club level and what they have achieved so far in the national team.

Two tough games await the Swiss national team at the end of the year. Just like two years ago, just before the 2022 European Championship, Switzerland will test against Germany and England. Two and a half years ago, the national team lost 7-0 to Germany and 4-0 to England. While Switzerland were eliminated from the group, England and Germany faced each other in the European Championship final a month later, with the Lionesses coming out on top 2-1. Switzerland have never won against either team. 17 defeats and 1 draw (1988 in the first head-to-head) against Germany with a goal difference of 4:87 and 10 defeats and 1 draw (2010 at the Algarve Cup) against England with a goal difference of 6:34 speak for themselves. After the games against Australia (1:1) and France (2:1), the Nati-Cracks enter the Nati-Camp on Monday morning with a lot of self-confidence despite the difficult starting position.

Goalkeepers

Elvira Herzog

Herzog failed with RB Leipzig in the sixteenth final of the DFB Cup against lower-ranked Union Berlin in September, which is why she had no game last weekend. In the national team, however, Herzog will probably keep goal against both Germany and England, as Pia Sundhage named her as the current number 1 when the squad was announced. With a view to the home European Championships next summer, however, this merely means that she is in pole position, but does not guarantee her a regular place.

✍️ Profile of Elvira Herzog Date of birth: March 5, 2020

Height: 1.79

Position: Goal

Club: RB Leipzig

International caps: 15

Livia Peng

Peng is the undisputed No. 1 at Werder Bremen, while Elvira Herzog is her partner in the national team. This weekend, Peng will also be on the bench at the club, as Belgian Diede Lemey is allowed to play in the DFB Cup against lower-ranked Fortuna Köln.

✍️ Profile of Livia Peng Date of birth: March 14, 2002

Height: 1.74

Position: Goal

Club: SV Werder Bremen

International caps: 7

Nadine Böhi

In her first 11 Super League games, the FC St.Gallen goalkeeper has only conceded 7 goals. Böhi, who celebrated her 21st birthday last week, will be well rested for the national team, as the only Super League match this weekend is between YB and Servette. All other matches have been postponed due to unplayable pitches.

✍️ Profile of Nadine Böhi Date of birth: November 21, 2003

Height: 1.78

Position: Goal

Club: St.Gallen

International caps: 0

Defenders

Viola Calligaris

Calligaris is a key member of the three-man defense at the Serie A leaders. Despite two recent defeats to Arsenal, Juve still have a chance of reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League, although the signs are that they will be eliminated after the group stage. In the national team, the 28-year-old is a safe bet and extremely dangerous for a defender. She has already scored 8 goals in 58 international matches, 3 of them in the last European Championship qualifiers, making her Switzerland's top scorer ahead of Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (2) and Luana Bühler (2), who is also a defender and absent due to injury. There is currently no way around Calligaris.

✍️ Viola Calligaris profile Date of birth: March 17, 1996

Height: 1.67

Position: Defense

Club: Juventus Turin

International caps: 58

Julia Stierli

On Sunday, Stierli was eliminated from the DFB Cup, losing 2-1 to reigning champions Bayern Munich, with Stierli once again playing in central defense. In the absence of Luana Bühler, she is likely to take her place. The 27-year-old made her debut for the national team back in 2017, was a regular at times and then second choice again. At Euro 2022, she will only be substituted in the last match, although she will still play an important role in the qualifiers. A year later, it was the exact opposite: Stierli played very little in the qualifiers, but then didn't miss a second of the World Cup and did a good job. With a view to the home European Championships, anything is possible and she will definitely be there, provided she doesn't get injured and is still seeded at Freiburg.

✍️ Profile of Julia Stierli Date of birth: April 3, 1997

Height: 1.82

Position: Defense

Club: SC Freiburg

Noelle Maritz

The 28-year-old has been on the bench three times recently before returning to the starting eleven in the 1-0 League Cup defeat to Tottenham on Saturday and, as so often, playing the full distance. Fellow international Luana Bühler is injured at Spurs and will also miss the international matches. Maritz has been an international since 2013 and impresses with her strength in tackles, ball security, passing quality and versatility. Maritz can play all positions in defense and is even an option in central midfield or on the wing in an emergency. In the last two games against Australia and France, she played at left back.

✍️ Profile of Noelle Maritz Date of birth: December 23, 1995

Height: 1.65

Position: Defense

Club: Aston Villa

International caps: 120

Nadine Riesen

The 24-year-old alternates between starting eleven and substitute appearances both at Frankfurt, currently second in the Bundesliga, and in the national team. At the weekend, she started from the beginning in the 2:0 win in the DFB Cup away against Union Berlin. Riesen is a power footballer who sprints tirelessly up and down the line, preferably on the left, and also likes to go for the finish.

✍️ Profile of Nadine Riesen Date of birth: April 11, 2000

Height: 1.68

Position: Defense

Club: Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt

International caps: 23

Larina Baumann

Baumann made her debut for the national team under Sundhage in May of this year. Since then, she has made four appearances, and the 26-year-old has even started three times. Against France, she sat on the bench for the last match, but four days earlier she was substituted a quarter of an hour before the end and almost became the match-winner. In the 90th minute, she hit the ball against the crossbar from outside the sixteen. The full-back is an undisputed regular at FC St.Gallen.

✍️ Profile of Larina Baumann Date of birth: February 17, 1998

Height: 1.67

Position: Defense

Club: St. Gallen St.Gallen

International caps: 4

Lara Marti

Lara Marti, who made her national team debut over five years ago, often only makes partial appearances for RB Leipzig. Marti is also in the squad for the 2022 European Championship and the 2023 World Cup, but only makes a brief appearance at both tournaments - and only at a time when the team's elimination has already been sealed. She accepts her role without ever running the risk of spreading bad vibes. A plus point that should not be underestimated, also with a view to a nomination for the home European Championships. Marti may not be a difference-maker, but she is a reliable worker. She showed that recently in her partial appearance against France.

✍️ Profile of Lara Marti Date of birth: September 21, 1999

Height: 1.62

Position: Defense

Club: RB Leipzig

International caps: 16

Midfielder

Lia Wälti (C)

Wälti has been a national team player since 2012 and has started 115 of her 121 international appearances to date. As at Arsenal, one of the best clubs in the world, Wälti is also the focal point in central midfield for the national team. The national team captain's consistency is impressive and she is one of those few players who is simply irreplaceable. If Wälti is absent from the national team due to injury, she will be sorely missed. However, the 31-year-old is currently in top form and has recently been rocketing from victory to victory with Arsenal in both the league and the Champions League.

✍️ Profile of Lia Wälti Date of birth: April 19, 1993

Height: 1.68

Position: Midfield

Club: Arsenal Arsenal

International caps: 121

Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler has been an international since February 2017 and already has 73 caps to her name. Many more are likely to come, as she is only 25 years old. Reuteler is an undisputed regular at top club Eintracht Frankfurt, where she is versatile and not easy for opponents to count out. Against Australia, she shone with excellent passes and ultimately also scored goals. "It was about time I scored again," she said after her 12th goal in a national team shirt, her first in almost two years. Four days later, Reuteler caught the eye against France with a sensational tackle - something she also has in her repertoire.

✍️ Profile of Géraldine Reuteler Date of birth: April 21, 1999

Height: 1.64

Position: Midfield

Club: Eintracht Frankfurt

International caps: 73

Smilla Vallotto

In February 2023, Vallotto, then still under Inka Grings, was called up for the national team for the first time. However, her debut did not come until September of the previous year as part of the Nations League. And she immediately impressed in the national team jersey. The 20-year-old has now played 14 times for Switzerland. Although the season in Sweden ended on November 9, Vallotto has played two games since then because Hammarby are in the Champions League. For the dethroned champions, the high-class technician is sometimes in the starting eleven, sometimes she comes off the bench. But she can't complain about a lack of match practice. The situation is similar in the national team.

✍️ Profile of Smilla Vallotto Date of birth: March 23, 2004

Height: 1.72

Position: Midfield

Club: Hammarby IF

International caps: 14

Sydney Schertenleib

The 17-year-old is being trained at FC Barcelona, arguably the best club in the world, where she can learn from world champions and world footballers. For the time being, however, she will mainly gain match practice in the second team, which was already communicated when she signed her contract in the summer. However, she has already received one or two treats. In November, she was substituted three times for the professionals. Schertenleib replaced Alexia Putellas, the 2021 and 2022 World Player of the Year, on each occasion. She has also scored a goal in her four international appearances to date. Schertenleib is above all a promise for the future and must first earn further appearances in the national team.

✍️ Profile of Sydney Schertenleib Date of birth: January 30, 2007

Height: 1.78

Position: Midfield

Club: Barcelona Barcelona

International caps: 4

Seraina Piubel

Piubel made her fifth consecutive start in the Women's League Cup against London City Lionesses on Sunday. She was substituted in the 68th minute with the score at 1-1 and then watched from outside the box as her team stepped up a gear and ultimately won 4-1 in commanding fashion. After initial difficulties - Piubel moved from FCZ to West Ham United for the new season - the 24-year-old has fought for a regular place at the Premier League club. She is still lacking her scoring qualities, but sooner or later the knot will burst. Piubel was not involved in the last move and is keen to show Sundhage that she belongs in the team.

✍️ Profile of Seraina Piubel Date of birth: June 2, 2000

Height: 1.68

Position: Midfield

Club: West Ham United West Ham United

International caps: 20

Meriame Terchoun

Mostly a substitute at the start of the season, Terchoun has recently started twice for Dijon. She then scored her first goal of the season against Guingamp. Last weekend, however, the fourth-placed team went down 6-1 in Paris against PSG. Terchoun, who made her debut for the national team back in 2015, is in good form and can hope for further appearances. If the 29-year-old had not suffered four cruciate ligament ruptures in her career, she would probably be in the hundred club today. But she has proven more than any other player that she doesn't let setbacks get her down and always gets back up. When she arrives at the national team camp in Pfäffikon, Terchoun provides the first ray of hope with her bright orange winter jacket.

Meriame Terchoun likes it colorful. blue Sport

✍️ Profile of Meriame Terchoun Date of birth: October 27, 1995

Height: 1.62

Position: Midfield

Club: Dijon FCO

International caps: 38

Lydia Andrade

Andrade has scored as many goals (1 goal and 2 assists) as yellow cards this season. The 25-year-old is usually in the starting eleven for Leipzig and brings a lot of pace to the game going forward, but is also uncompromising in tackles without the ball at her feet. She made her debut for the national team in the European Championship qualifiers in April and has now made four international appearances, playing both up front and on the wing. She did not make an appearance in the last national team match.

✍️ Profile of Lydia Andrade Date of birth: February 20, 1999

Height: 1.67

Position: Midfield

Club: RB Leipzig

International caps: 4

Alena Bienz

Bienz had time to recharge her batteries at the weekend, as Cologne are no longer in the DFB Cup. Although the 21-year-old is also gaining plenty of match practice in her 3rd Bundesliga season with Cologne, she is going through difficult times with the team. Cologne have not won any of their first ten league games and have picked up just two points. The goal difference of 8:31 is also devastating. Bienz was substituted twice in the European Championship qualifiers and was even allowed to play from the start in a test match against Poland in February. For Bienz, it is primarily about gaining experience. It would already be a success for her if she were called up to the European Championship squad next summer.

✍️ Profile of Alena Bienz Date of birth: March 5, 2003

Height: 1.63

Position: Midfield

Club: 1. FC Köln

International caps: 3

Sandrine Mauron

The 27-year-old pulls the strings in central midfield at Servette. On Saturday, she was substituted in the 67th minute of the 4:0 gala in the Wankdorf with the score at 2:0. Mauron made her debut for the national team in 2016 as part of the Olympic qualifiers. She played in every match at the 2022 European Championship and the 2023 World Cup, but never from the start. Mauron has only made 15 appearances in the national team starting eleven, but she is indispensable. The former Frankfurt player (2019 to 2022) can always be relied on and her word carries weight. As long as Mauron plays for Servette, her status is unlikely to change much, but it looks as though she is quite content with her current role.

✍️ Profile of Sandrine Mauron Date of birth: December 19, 1996

Height: 1.63

Position: Midfield

Club: Servette-Chênois

International caps: 42

Coumba Sow

The 30-year-old plays in midfield for FC Basel and has played a major role in helping her club dream of their first ever league title. In the national team, however, the competition is fiercer. When it comes to a European Championship nomination, Sow has something over many of her national team colleagues: she has already shown that she knows how to deal with pressure situations. At Euro 2022, she gave Switzerland the lead in the 2nd minute of the opening game against Portugal (2:2) and the following year she also shone in the World Cup opener against the Philippines, scoring the penalty to make it 1:0 and setting up the 2:0.

✍️ Coumba Sow profile Date of birth: August 27, 1994

Height: 1.79

Position: Midfield

Club: FC Basel

International caps: 52

Noemi Ivelj

The 18-year-old has not actually been called up, but has been given a chance after Tottenham defender Luana Bühler withdrew due to injury. Apart from the first game of the season, Ivelj always plays the full distance at GC. She made her national team debut last September in the 5-0 defeat against Spain at the Letzigrund, then still under Inka Grings. Under Pia Sundhage, she will make four more appearances. It is possible that she will get more minutes against Germany and England, but it is highly unlikely that Ivelj, who captained the U17 national team to the European Championship semi-finals last May, will be in the starting eleven.

✍️ Profile of Noemi Ivelj Date of birth: November 1, 2006

Height: No details

Position: Midfield

Club: Grasshopper Club Zurich

International caps: 5

Attackers

BSC YB Iman Beney

In 2023, the then 16-year-old Iman Beney was called up for the World Cup, but suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in training shortly before departure and was out for around a year. Now she is back and, together with Luyet, forms perhaps the most dangerous wing-back pairing in the league. After 11 rounds, Beney has 4 goals and 2 assists. Most recently, she was substituted at the break in the international matches against Australia and France and showed that she has what it takes to become a regular. Sundhage has already hinted that Beney and her congenial YB partner Luyet will get plenty of game time again. However, the latter had to withdraw from the match on Monday due to injury.

✍️ Profile of Iman Beney Date of birth: July 23, 2006

Height: 1.60

Position: Attack

Club: BSC YB Women

International caps: 3

Juventus Turin Alisha Lehmann

On Sunday, Lehmann was substituted in the 60th minute of the 4-1 win over Como with the score at 3-1. She is rarely in the starting eleven for the Serie A leaders, but is usually substituted. However, she has yet to play a single minute in the Champions League. She also rarely lives up to her expectations in the national team. In 56 games, Lehmann has only scored 8 goals and has yet to set one up. When Lehmann, who is often referred to as the "most famous female footballer in the world" due to her popularity on social media (16.9 million followers on Instagram), resigned from the national team in the run-up to Euro 2022, there was a huge outcry. In the spring of the following year, however, she resigned. She jumped on the World Cup bandwagon, but hardly got a chance to play in Australia and New Zealand. If the 25-year-old, who has been an international player since 2017, does not step up her game in the coming months, she is likely to be a shaky candidate for participation in the European Championships.

✍️ Profile of Alisha Lehmann Date of birth: January 21, 1999

Height: 1.65

Position: Attack

Club: Juventus Turin

International caps: 56

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Crnogorcevic is the record international player (161) and record goalscorer (74). She won the Champions League with Frankfurt in 2015 and repeated the feat with Barcelona in 2021 and 2023, where she was under contract from January 2020 to September 2023 and won almost every possible title. After the 2023 World Cup, however, she was sidelined at Barcelona and was also sidelined by Grings in the meantime. In August, Crnogorcevic moved from Atlético Madrid to Seattle Reign, where the 34-year-old was once again a regular starter. However, the last game was a while ago, on November 2, the season ended for her team, which missed out on the playoffs. And so there are certain question marks ahead of the last two international matches of the year. Is she ready for the starting eleven or is she lacking rhythm? Crnogorcevic would definitely like to play another important role at the home European Championships, after which she could call it a day after 16 years as an international.

✍️ Profile of Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic Date of birth: October 3, 1990

Height: 1.75

Position: Attack

Club: Seattle Reign Seattle Reign

International caps: 161

Ramona Bachmann

Bachmann can look back on a career just as successful as Crnogorcevic. She has won titles in Germany, Sweden and England, was voted Swiss Player of the Year in 2009, 2015 and 2019 and now also plays in the USA. She also missed out on the play-offs with Houston Dash and has therefore had to keep fit individually of late. In 151 games for the national team, she has scored 60 goals, although she has not been as dangerous recently and has mainly scored from penalties, as she did recently against France. The 33-year-old, who belongs to the crème de la crème with the ball at her feet, can still help the team. It is conceivable that the home European Championship will be the last major highlight in her career with the national team, which began in 2007. After all, a baby will soon be waiting for her at home.

✍️ Profile of Ramona Bachmann Date of birth: December 25, 1990

Height: 1.62

Position: Attack

Club: Houston Dash

International caps: 151

Aurélie Csillag

The 21-year-old was on the standby list, but receives a call on Monday that she can move up. Csillag replaces Naomi Luyet, who has been ruled out due to pelvic problems. Most recently, Csillag was always in the starting eleven at FC Basel. Despite her appealing performances, she still has a lot of room for improvement in terms of scoring points, as 1 goal in 7 Super League games is not enough for a national team striker. She made her international debut in April 2023 and has made four more appearances since then. However, Csillag has yet to score or set up a goal. Maybe it will work out against Germany or England of all teams ...

✍️ Profile of Aurélie Csillag Date of birth: January 24, 2003

Height: 1.72

Position: Attack

Club: FC Basel FC Basel

International caps: 5

These players are on call

It's not uncommon for players who are on the standby list to make the team after all. This is the case with GC player Noemi Ivelj, who replaces Tottenham defender Luana Bühler, who had to withdraw two days after the squad was announced due to injury. On Monday, shooting star Naomi Luyet also had to declare a forfeit and Aurélie Csillag was named in her place.

Amira Arfaoui

The 25-year-old striker Amira Arfaoui is approaching her top form a little too late. On Saturday, she scored in the cup round of 16 against Fortuna Köln to make the final score 3:0. Five days earlier, she shone in the league against Cologne (4:1) with an assist and a goal in her 13-minute appearance. It was Arfaoui's first goal of the season.

Stephanie Waeber

The 23-year-old Swiss with Peruvian roots has impressed at YB as a central midfielder with outstanding scoring qualities. In the first 10 games, she has already scored 7 goals and set up 1 more. The latest headline in blue Sport: "YB captain in top form: Stephanie Waeber applies for the national team with this dream goal." It's not quite enough for a national team call-up yet, but she has already made it onto the watch list.

Riola Xhemaili

"Somewhat surprisingly, Riola Xhemaili, who has blossomed again at PSV Eindhoven recently, has not been called up for the national team," writes blue Sport after the squad announcement. At this point, she has collected four points in 7 league games (2 goals, 2 assists). The following Saturday, Xhemaili even scored a brace in the top match of the round against Utrecht, scoring the goals to make it 1-2 and 2-2. In the end, however, Ajax lost 3-2 and went top of the table. Should another player miss out due to injury or illness, Xhemaili should have a good chance of replacing her. The 21-year-old, who made her debut for the national team four years ago, is in better form than she has been for a long time.

Noemi Benz

The 20-year-old is FCZ's number 1 and has been on the substitutes' bench five times in the national team, but has never played. This is unlikely to change any time soon.

Laura Schneider

A little further away from the national team is Lucerne goalkeeper Laura Schneider, who has been on the substitutes' bench four times in the 2023 national team but has never made an appearance. At the age of 28, she is the oldest goalkeeper in the national team and is currently probably only number 5. The chances of her standing between the posts in a national team shirt one day are vanishingly small.

Luyet has to declare a forfeit at short notice

Naomi Luyet

Luyet is the discovery of the last few international matches and scores a dream goal to lead the national team to victory against France. Four days earlier, she was substituted at the break because she played so well that Sundhage had enough answers, as the national team coach explained after the game. In the league, however, things have faltered since then. In the three games after the national team break, the league's top scorer (8 goals) has contributed just one assist and has picked up just two points from three games with YB. On Saturday, in the 4-0 defeat in the top-of-the-table clash against Servette, Luyet once again failed to make an impact. And now Luyet, who won the "Best Newcomer of 2024" award at last week's "Bärnchampion" competition, is out injured. Perhaps that's exactly what she needs now: a breather so she can hit the ground running again.

✍️ Profile of Naomi Luyet Date of birth: December 19, 2005

Height: 1.52

Position: Midfield

Club: BSC YB

International caps: 5

Interesting facts about the home European Championship 2025

