17-year-old Giorgia Bianchi plays for Juventus Turin's youth team and has been in the starting eleven for all European Championship qualifying matches. Imago

From April 8 to 15, Switzerland will host the mini-tournament of the second qualifying round for the European Women's Under-19 Championship. Only the group winners will qualify for the European Championship in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the summer.

Patrick Lämmle

2018 was the last time the Swiss U-19 team played at a European Championship - and in front of their own fans. Elvira Herzog, Nadine Riesen, Lara Marti, Géraldine Reuteler, Alisha Lehmann and Seraina Piubel later made the leap to the senior team. The stars of tomorrow now have the chance to qualify for a European Championship for the first time in eight years.

Switzerland has mastered the first phase

The European Championship qualifiers for the U19 women are divided into two phases. In the first phase, the Swiss qualified for the second and decisive phase as group runners-up behind Italy, who are level on points.

The Swiss defeated Belarus (1-0) and Northern Ireland (2-1) in a mini-tournament at the end of last year, before finishing with a 0-0 draw against Italy, who had previously beaten Northern Ireland 10-1 and Belarus 2-0. The top three teams from the 7 groups in League A have qualified for the second qualifying phase. They are joined by the seven group winners from the weaker League B.

There are now seven groups again, with only the group winners qualifying for the European Championship. Bosnia and Herzegovina have qualified directly as hosts of the European Championship and will therefore be one of eight teams competing for the European Championship title between June 27 and July 10.

The U19 national team's upcoming European Championship qualifying matches April 9, 13:00: Wales - Switzerland (Tissot Arena, Biel/Bienne)

April 12, 13:00: Switzerland - Latvia (Stade Copet, Vevey)

April 15, 13:00: Switzerland - England (Tissot Arena, Biel/Bienne) Show more

Switzerland and the home advantage

Switzerland's opponents are England, Wales and Latvia. Like Switzerland, England picked up 7 points in the first qualifying phase, which was enough to win the group ahead of Greece (6), Austria (4) and Estonia (0). Wales finished third in the group behind France (9 points) and Finland (4 points each). Latvia took maximum points in their League B group with Israel, Malta and Kazakhstan to qualify for the tournament.

England are the favorites, but Switzerland have the advantage that the mini-tournament is being held in Switzerland (Biel and Vevey). Or as U-19 national coach Veronica Maglia says: "When we found out that the tournament was being held in Switzerland, the joy in the team was immediately palpable. For many players, representing their country in front of family, friends and fans is something very special. This feeling of identification and pride gives them extra energy. Especially in close games, this support from the stands can make all the difference. You can feel that we're not just playing for ourselves, but for the whole of Switzerland."

Why a visit to the stadium is worthwhile

Maglia says of the opposing teams: "Wales are developing positively, Latvia will challenge us physically and England have enormous quality, that's obvious. It will be crucial for us to play our way: be brave, act as a team and play with conviction. If we perform like we did in the first qualifying phase, then qualifying for the European Championship could be a real opportunity for us."

Maglia hopes that as many spectators as possible will support her team. Her promise: "Anyone who comes to the stadium will see a courageous Swiss team that wears the Swiss jersey with pride and will give their all."

Admission to all matches is free. The matches of the Swiss U-19 national team will also be streamed live on SFV Play.

The senior team fights for the World Cup ticket

While the U19s are aiming to qualify for the European Championship, the senior team is fighting for a ticket to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. The two important matches against Turkey are scheduled for 14 and 18 April.

On Wednesday (April 8), there will be a chance to see the national team stars up close during a public training session. It will take place on the Letzigrund stadium's adjacent pitch (5.30 to 6.45 pm).