San Diego as a base camp The Swiss national team will be staying in this luxury hotel during the World Cup

SDA

15.1.2026 - 10:52

The luxury resort Fairmont Grand Del Mar will be Switzerland's World Cup accommodation.

The Swiss national team has chosen San Diego as its base camp for the World Cup this summer. The selected hotel is located in the hinterland of the Southern Californian city, according to the association's press release.

15.01.2026, 11:49

A delegation led by national team coach Murat Yakin visited five possible hotel and training locations in California last December following the group draw. The choice fell on the quietly located luxury resort Fairmont Grand Del Mar in the north of San Diego. It offers seclusion, an eight-minute drive to the excellent training center at the San Diego Jewish Academy and proximity to the international airport.

"A world championship is a big challenge, both mentally and physically. We wanted a place where we could relax, recharge our batteries, train to the best of our ability and concentrate fully on our tasks. San Diego offers us exactly this environment," says Murat Yakin happily. In his eyes, the chosen base will allow the team to grow together and be as well prepared as possible for every game.

Group games on the west coast

Switzerland will play its group games in San Francisco (on June 13 against Qatar), in Los Angeles (on June 18 against a playoff winner) and in Vancouver (on June 24 against Canada). The team will travel to the first and last destinations by plane. They will travel to Los Angeles by bus.

Murat Yakin in an interview.

Murat Yakin in an interview"I particularly enjoy being a national team coach in these moments"

The Swiss national team will take the flight from Switzerland to San Diego on June 2. Before that, they will train at the FC St. Gallen facilities from May 25 to June 1. In other words, where they have already successfully prepared for the 2024 European Championship in Germany. There will be one more test match in Switzerland and one in the USA, with the opponents and venue still to be decided.

The two tests in March are certain. Switzerland will play Germany in Basel on the 27th and Norway four days later in Oslo.

