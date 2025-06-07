Murat Yakin and Ricardo Rodriguez at the press conference before the game against Mexico. Keystone

The Swiss national team will play the first game of their US tour on Saturday (22:00) in Salt Lake City. Against Mexico, Murat Yakin's team wants to regain its positive mood.

Ruben Vargas and Denis Zakaria are missing through injury, otherwise all players will be involved.

After being relegated from the Nations League and playing two poor test matches against Northern Ireland (1:1) and Luxembourg (3:1), the national team wants to turn things around.

The national team wants to use the two test matches to start the qualifiers with a good feeling and to awaken the desire for the World Cup. Show more

An almost complete squad - only Ruben Vargas is missing in the USA -, a week of training under ideal conditions in sunny Utah and a strong opponent: everything seems to be in place for Switzerland to finally make a statement before the start of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in September.

Switzerland will play its first game in the USA in 18 years at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the 50,000-capacity home of the University of Utah's college football team. In 2007, the SFA team under coach Köbi Kuhn played two test matches in Florida against Jamaica (2-0) and Colombia (1-3).

Watch out for "El Tri

Murat Yakin's team will face a team in top form on Saturday: Mexico won the Nations League in the CONCACAF zone in March. The team is led by Raul Jimenez. The 34-year-old Fulham striker scored two goals in both the semi-final and the final. The "Tri" are preparing for the Gold Cup, which, together with the Club World Cup, is the dress rehearsal for the World Cup 2026, which has been expanded to 48 nations and will be held in North America next summer.

An ideal opponent to awaken the enthusiasm of the Swiss national team. The bleak autumn with relegation from the Nations League and two less than thrilling test matches against Northern Ireland (1:1) and Luxembourg (3:1) in March have almost made the euphoria generated at Euro 2024 disappear.

A detour to basketball

"The results we have achieved recently are clearly not good enough," said Granit Xhaka at a press conference on Thursday. "We have to do more, we have to play much better. Mexico and the USA (Switzerland's second opponent on the American trip on Tuesday in Nashville) are two very good opponents for us to turn things around."

The captain assures that the mood in the team is still very good and that the Swiss delegation has organized the meeting under the motto "team building": On Wednesday, Yakin and his players took a detour to basketball between training sessions. They visited the facilities of the NBA team Utah Jazz, which is based in the Mormon metropolis.

On Saturday, Switzerland will also get a taste of the atmosphere they could encounter at the World Cup if they qualify: Several tens of thousands of Mexican fans, a community strongly represented in Salt Lake City, are expected in the sold-out stadium. Switzerland won their last clash with Mexico 5:1 in Oakland in 1994.

Return to the back three?

It is still unclear which system Murat Yakin will play with on Saturday. After opting for a back four in the fall without much success, "Muri" could now finally return to a three-man defense, with which Switzerland was successful at last summer's European Championship in Germany.

However, after Denis Zakaria was ruled out through injury, the team will have to change their plans. He should have formed this trio with Ricardo Rodriguez and Manuel Akanji. "It's a shame, I would have liked to have seen the formation with Denis on the pitch," regretted Yakin. In midfield, he would probably like to see his captain in action alongside the promising Ardon Jashari. The two left-footed players could line up in the central position alongside Remo Freuler, who has had another strong season with Bologna.

Freuler's team-mate Dan Ndoye, who became the Rossoblu's national hero after scoring the winner in the Italian Cup final, is also eagerly awaited. Alongside Breel Embolo up front, the Vaud native, who has honed his finishing skills this season (9 goals, 6 assists), will now have to show the same scoring instinct for the Swiss national team.