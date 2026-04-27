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Serious knee injury The Netherlands will be without Xavi Simons at the World Cup

SDA

27.4.2026 - 08:59

Xavi Simons will have to do without a personal goal celebration for a long time
Xavi Simons will have to do without a personal goal celebration for a long time
Keystone

Dutchman Xavi Simons has been ruled out of this summer's World Cup due to a serious knee injury. The attacking player himself confirmed this in an emotional post on Instagram.

Keystone-SDA

27.04.2026, 08:59

27.04.2026, 09:15

His season has come to an abrupt end, he said, adding that he is "inconsolable" and struggling to comprehend the situation. Simons suffered the injury on Saturday during Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers. In addition to missing out on the season, he is particularly hurt by missing out on the World Cup, where he would have represented his country.

The 23-year-old, who moved to London from Bundesliga club Leipzig last summer, has played 34 international matches for the Netherlands to date, scoring six goals. The Netherlands will face Japan, Sweden and Tunisia in Group F at the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

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