Naina Inauen simply writes to national coach Pia Sundhage and is now in the Swiss team. The story of a 24-year-old who grew up breeding sled dogs in Norway.

When Naina Inauen learns that she has been called up for the national team, she has to pull herself together. She wanted to cheer loudly, run around and let her joy run free. But when the 24-year-old receives the news from the SFA, she is sitting in a place where silence is a precious commodity. She is studying for her law degree in the Deichman Library, the largest library in Norway.

When she did let out a cry of joy, some people turned to her and looked at her in amazement, says Inauen and laughs. She is sitting in the team hotel of the Swiss national team in Pfäffikon when she recounts the episode. For some time now, the Hotel Seedamm Plaza has been the national team's place of retreat when they are due to meet up. However, Inauen is experiencing many firsts ahead of the Nations League opener, in which the Swiss face Iceland on Friday (7pm) at the Letzigrund in Zurich and Norway on Tuesday (6pm) in Stavanger.

She is part of Pia Sundhage's squad for the first time and is only just getting to know her team-mates. Unlike most Swiss footballers who start their careers in this country, Inauen has spent most of her life in Norway.

Her father's passion

When she was nine years old, her parents decided to pull up stakes in Switzerland and emigrate to Norway. Father Emil, a native of Appenzell, is passionate about winter sports. He enjoys mountain tours, climbing and freeriding for life, and he even crosses Madagascar on his bike. But his greatest passion is sled dog racing. In Grimsbu, a small village roughly halfway between Trondheim and Lillehammer, he founded "Team Swiss" together with his wife Barbara, competed with his dogs in the biggest and most prestigious races and became one of the best sled dog racers in the world. At times, up to 500 sled dogs live in the Inauens' kennel.

Naina grows up in this environment together with her brother, who is two years younger, and her sister, who is four years younger. "A life in the middle of nowhere," Inauen calls it. "There are probably more cows and dogs than inhabitants," she says. "And you learn what cold is and what it means to be outside at minus 30 degrees."

The short trip to St. Gallen

The children often accompany their parents on the sledges during training, but Naina soon takes a liking to football when she kicks a ball around with the boys on the school playground. "You don't have much choice as a child, but I always thought football was cool," says Inauen. And so the footballer soon became a player who stood out in Norway's football leagues thanks to her strength in tackles and consistency. Her father, a qualified football coach, was her most important mentor on her way to the top.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Inauen played ten games for St.Gallen-Staad, but apart from that, the defensive midfielder laced up her boots in Norway. First in Tromsö, and now for a year for Lyn, a club from the capital Oslo, which is one of the mid-table clubs in the Toppserien, Norway's top league. "In terms of the importance of football, there's a huge difference between Norway and Switzerland," says Inauen. "In Norway, even as a girl, you're one of the cool kids when you play football. In Switzerland, you're asked what else you do."

Sundhage's exchange with Riise

At some point during a training session a few weeks ago, Inauen had the idea that she could write a message to Pia Sundhage and tell the Swiss national team coach that she would like to play for the national team. Inauen got in touch with her club's goalkeeping coach. When she typed and sent the message, she thought that she wouldn't receive a reply from the Swede anyway. But she was wrong.

Sundhage finds out more, talks to Inauen's club coach and also contacts Hege Riise, Norway's record international player, who still closely follows football in the country as a former national coach. Sundhage gets a picture of a player who stands out for her understanding of the game and her robustness in tackles. It's a profile that appeals to the 65-year-old, especially as she would like to have a player in the team who can step into the role of captain Lia Wälti should the midfield strategist, who has had to deal with injuries time and again, be unavailable again.

It is a task that Sundhage believes Inauen is capable of. And so this news in the library triggers a lot of emotions in the young Swiss. "It's a huge honor for me to be part of the national team," says Inauen. She also knows that a major highlight awaits the Swiss in less than five months' time with the European Championships. But she says: "I'm not thinking about that. I take it day by day and training by training and try to support the team in a positive way."

However, if she is actually one of the 23 players who will be representing Switzerland at the European Championships in a few months' time, the peace and quiet in the Deichman library may be over for a while.

