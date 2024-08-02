  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Introduction throughout Switzerland The new whistle rule is now also being introduced in the amateur leagues

Linus Hämmerli

2.8.2024

From the start of the 24/25 season, only captains will be allowed to communicate with referees in the amateur leagues. (symbolic image)
From the start of the 24/25 season, only captains will be allowed to communicate with referees in the amateur leagues. (symbolic image)
IMAGO/Oliver Vogler

As of the new season, only the captains are allowed to communicate with the referees in the Super League. This now also applies to the amateurs.

2.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Swiss Football League is extending the use of the new "whistle rule" to all Swiss leagues in which official SFA referees are in charge of the match.
  • The referees will use a clear gesture (horizontally outstretched arms) to signal when players must move away. Failure to do so will be punished with a yellow card.
  • In addition, the regional 2nd division will be part of an international series of tests in which a new gesture by the referees will be used in the event of complaints or pack formation.
Show more

The Swiss Football League introduced a new rule at the start of the Super League and Challenge League seasons. In controversial situations, only the captain is allowed to communicate with the referee.

Two new rules for the start of the season. How the Swiss Football League wants to prevent a flood of yellow cards

Two new rules for the start of the seasonHow the Swiss Football League wants to prevent a flood of yellow cards

This rule will also apply to all other leagues in Switzerland from the 24/25 season - right down to the 5th division. It applies to all matches "in which official referees of the Swiss Football Association (SFA) are used", the SFA wrote in a press release on Friday morning.

But how exactly is the rule implemented? The referees will use a clear gesture (horizontally outstretched arms) to signal when players should keep away or move away. "In these situations, only the captain may speak to the referee. Failure to do so will result in a warning," says the association.

2nd division regional part of an international test series

In addition, the clubs in the 2nd division regional are taking part in a series of tests organized by the International Football Association Board (IFAB). These tests include the use of a special gesture (crossed wrists above the head), which can be used in the event of complaints, but also in any other emotionally charged situation such as pack formation. A catalog of sanctions is applied, ranging from warnings to the imposition of penalty points in the fair play ranking.

The clubs will be informed in advance and the referees will inform the teams again about the new procedure before the matches.

More sport

Europa League qualification. Servette face Braga

Europa League qualificationServette face Braga

Conference League qualifier in the ticker. Nil-nil in Dublin - FCZ easily progress to the next round

Conference League qualifier in the tickerNil-nil in Dublin - FCZ easily progress to the next round

"Proud to be Swiss"Granit Xhaka talks about his injury and our national holiday

Conference League qualifiers. Commanding performance - St. Gallen fulfill their duty with another win against Tobol

Conference League qualifiersCommanding performance - St. Gallen fulfill their duty with another win against Tobol

Conference League qualifiers. Zurich and St. Gallen go into the second leg with a comfortable lead

Conference League qualifiersZurich and St. Gallen go into the second leg with a comfortable lead