From the start of the 24/25 season, only captains will be allowed to communicate with referees in the amateur leagues. (symbolic image) IMAGO/Oliver Vogler

As of the new season, only the captains are allowed to communicate with the referees in the Super League. This now also applies to the amateurs.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Football League is extending the use of the new "whistle rule" to all Swiss leagues in which official SFA referees are in charge of the match.

The referees will use a clear gesture (horizontally outstretched arms) to signal when players must move away. Failure to do so will be punished with a yellow card.

In addition, the regional 2nd division will be part of an international series of tests in which a new gesture by the referees will be used in the event of complaints or pack formation. Show more

The Swiss Football League introduced a new rule at the start of the Super League and Challenge League seasons. In controversial situations, only the captain is allowed to communicate with the referee.

This rule will also apply to all other leagues in Switzerland from the 24/25 season - right down to the 5th division. It applies to all matches "in which official referees of the Swiss Football Association (SFA) are used", the SFA wrote in a press release on Friday morning.

But how exactly is the rule implemented? The referees will use a clear gesture (horizontally outstretched arms) to signal when players should keep away or move away. "In these situations, only the captain may speak to the referee. Failure to do so will result in a warning," says the association.

2nd division regional part of an international test series

In addition, the clubs in the 2nd division regional are taking part in a series of tests organized by the International Football Association Board (IFAB). These tests include the use of a special gesture (crossed wrists above the head), which can be used in the event of complaints, but also in any other emotionally charged situation such as pack formation. A catalog of sanctions is applied, ranging from warnings to the imposition of penalty points in the fair play ranking.

The clubs will be informed in advance and the referees will inform the teams again about the new procedure before the matches.