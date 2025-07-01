Lothar Matthäus defends himself against the insults from Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness. Picture: Keystone

He goes further. Lothar Matthäus explains in detail his position on the Nick Woltemade case and a possible transfer fee. He also addresses Uli Hoeness.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The dispute between Lothar Matthäus and Bayern Honorary President Uli Hoeness is entering the next round.

After Hoeness' offensive comments, Matthäus defends himself and says: "Ultimately, Uli has once again reacted to something I didn't say."

The latest public spat began with Matthäus' assessment of Woltemade, which apparently drove Hoeness to white heat. Show more

Lothar Matthäus has added to his spat with Uli Hoeness over a transfer fee for Nick Woltemade. The 64-year-old record-breaking German international footballer explained his position in detail in his column and wrote in the direction of the honorary president of Bayern Munich: "Ultimately, Uli has once again reacted to something I didn't even say."

Matthäus: It became a big story

A lot had been said, but not everything was true, Matthäus continued. Hoeness (73) had complained about his statements on Woltemade. "He insulted me, it became a big story."

He had not said that Woltemade would cost 100 million in transfer fees, nor had he said he would cost 80 million. "Before I read something about a rumored 60 million, I said that I wouldn't have been surprised if it had said 80 to 100 million. Period," wrote Matthäus.

How it all began

The latest public dispute began with Matthäus' assessment of Woltemade. According to media reports, the 23-year-old U21 European vice-champion had already reached an agreement with Bayern. The point of negotiation between the Munich club bosses and their colleagues from cup winners VfB Stuttgart would be the transfer fee. Woltemade's contract is still valid until mid-2028.

Matthäus recently told the newspaper "Bild" that he thought it was right for Bayern to make an effort to acquire Woltemade. However, he considers a transfer fee of 60 million euros to be too little. "If 80 to 100 million had been mentioned, I wouldn't have been surprised," Matthäus explained.

Hoeness, on the other hand, told "Kicker" that Matthäus was "out of his depth" in view of his statements in the Woltemade case. Matthäus verbal counterattack via "Bild": Hoeness was "possibly out of his depth as far as the transfer market is concerned" and living in a world of his own.

Matthäus: Bayern already made a mistake 16 months ago

"I already said three years ago during a top Bundesliga match in Bremen that Woltemade has huge potential," Matthäus wrote in his column "Bayern made the mistake of not scouting him 16 months ago when he was still under contract with Werder. Munich paid millions for 16, 17-year-old players from abroad, but Woltemade slipped through their fingers".

