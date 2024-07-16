  1. Residential Customers
Home European Championship 2025 The next phase of preparation begins

SDA

16.7.2024 - 04:00

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic signed jerseys before the conclusion of the European Championship qualifiers
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic signed jerseys before the conclusion of the European Championship qualifiers
Keystone

The next phase of preparation for the home European Championships begins for the Swiss national team on Tuesday evening with the match against Azerbaijan in Lausanne.

16.7.2024 - 04:00

Switzerland have already achieved their only possible goal for the European Championship qualifiers - a return to League A of the Nations League - in their penultimate match in Turkey on Friday. Even before Azerbaijan are welcomed to the Lausanne Pontaise, group victory is assured.

From now on at the latest, national coach Pia Sundhage and her players will only have to prepare as best they can for next year's European Championship (July 2 to July 27). The results take a back seat, even if they are of course never completely irrelevant. A win against Azerbaijan is a must, including as many goals as possible and some progress compared to Friday's match.

Record-breaking international Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic laid down the guidelines after the 2-0 win in Turkey: "In the final third, we need clearer passes and more pace and changes of rhythm. We also need to create better scoring chances. It would be nice if we could do that on Tuesday."

SDA

