The first leg between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern is already historic. And the second leg is yet to come. A look at some special numbers.

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The giant-killing semi-final between defending champions Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern Munich has already secured a place in the Champions League history books after the crazy nine-goal spectacle in the first leg. And the second leg in Munich is still to come after PSG's 5:4 win. A look at some striking figures from Tuesday evening.

0 - Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer also set an inglorious record in Paris. The 40-year-old is the first goalkeeper in the last 16 Champions League seasons to concede at least five goals in a knockout game without making a single save.

5 - World footballer Ousmane Dembélé's converted penalty to make it 3-2 to PSG in first-half stoppage time made it the first ever semi-final with five goals before the break.

7 - PSG winger Khvicha Kwarazchelia's brace means he has now scored more goals than any other player in the knockout stages this season, with seven.

9 - Bayern's goals to make it 3-5 and 4-5 made it the first nine-goal semi-final in Europe's top flight. The previous record was seven - last seen last season when Inter beat Barcelona 4-3 in the second leg.

9 - There have only been nine goals in one other game this season: FC Barcelona's 7-2 win over Newcastle United in the second leg of the round of 16.

10 - The spectacle at the Parc des Princes narrowly missed the record number of goals scored in a Champions League knockout game. It remains Bayern's 8-2 win over FC Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the 2020 final in Lisbon.

12 - There have only ever been more goals in four Champions League matches. The record is Borussia Dortmund's 8:4 against Legia Warsaw in 2016.

13 - Harry Kane's penalty to make it 1-0 was the Englishman's 13th goal in the competition. Kylian Mbappé is the top scorer with 15, but the striker was eliminated by Real Madrid in the quarter-finals against Munich.

13 - Only four goals from the second leg in Munich are missing for the record in a Champions League knockout tie.

45 - FC Barcelona hold the record for the most goals scored in a Champions League season (1999/2000). Paris (43) and Bayern (42) are close to beating the record.

100 - It was Paris' 100th Champions League match (matchday 1 to final) - they are the first French team to reach this mark.

More on the spectacular first leg