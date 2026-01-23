Twenty-five years ago, 23 kilograms of explosives reduced the old Wankdorf Stadium in Bern to rubble and ashes. It was replaced by a new, multifunctional facility that has long since become a fixture of everyday life in Bern.

“Five, four, three, two, one, ignite,” the blasting supervisor commanded on August 3, 2001; within seconds, the six explosive charges detonated as planned. With majestic slowness, three of the four floodlight towers—each about 50 meters high—buckled and fell toward the field. The 110-by-23-meter roof of the main grandstand collapsed.

Once the dust had settled a bit, a murmur went through the crowd of about 4,000 onlookers: one of the floodlight poles had remained standing and withstood the blast.

After some initial confusion, the mast was finally toppled by an excavator. During construction, the mast had been reinforced with stronger rebar than the other structures. This had not been apparent from the construction plans that the demolition experts had reviewed beforehand.

In addition to the onlookers at the Berner Allmend, the demolition of the Wankdorf Stadium also drew enormous interest from the media. A total of about 100 journalists covered the demolition, including teams from Germany, where the old stadium enjoyed something of a cult following.

In 1954, the German national soccer team won the World Cup for the first time at the old Wankdorf Stadium; their surprising victory over Hungary went down in soccer history as the “Miracle of Bern.”

"Wankdorf" Returns

In 2005, the new home stadium of the Bern Young Boys opened. The new stadium was initially supposed to be called “Stade de Suisse,” but this provoked fierce reactions among the people of Bern, all the way up to government circles. At the very least, “Wankdorf” had to be added to the name—and that was that.

While the people of Bern quickly grew fond of the stadium, they remained lukewarm about the compromise name “Stade de Suisse Wankdorf.” But they had to wait until 2020.

It was only then that the purchase of the naming rights by a Bern-based biotech company made it possible to revert to the old name, “Wankdorfstadion.” Incidentally, a small part of the old stadium still remains on the forecourt: the former Longines stadium clock.

Concerts are also held at the Wankdorf Stadium. Artists such as Robbie Williams, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, and Elton John have performed there.