Aleksandar Stankovic, son of former Inter and Lazio player Dejan, is establishing himself as a regular in the Lucerne ranks. We get to know the 19-year-old from Inter's youth team better.

fon

No time? blue News summarizes for you Aleksandar Stankovic, who joined from Inter Milan in 2024, became a regular at Lucerne and scored his first goal in the Super League.

Growing up in a footballing family, he learned to deal with the pressure of the surname Stankovic thanks to the experience and advice of his father Dejan.

The 19-year-old appreciates the intensity of the Super League, which allows him to improve both physically and tactically.

His goal is to improve every day, focus on the present and one day play with his brother Filip, who is currently a goalkeeper for Venezia in Serie A. Show more

Aleksandar Stankovic, who arrived from Inter's youth ranks in the summer of 2024, is in the process of making a name for himself in the Lucerne ranks.

Since October 19, the artist's son (his father is former Inter and Lazio midfielder Dejan Stankovic) has not missed a single minute of his team's matches. In the fall, against Yverdon, he also scored his first goal in the top Swiss league with a free kick (see video below).

As a director in front of the defense, the 19-year-old has become a permanent fixture in his team that coach Mario Frick doesn't want to do without. blue Sport got to know him better in an exclusive interview.

You grew up in a family of footballers, what was that like for you?

Aleksandar Stankovic: Since I was a child, my only goal was football and the dream of becoming a great footballer and following in my father's footsteps. As I'm the youngest in the family, I always watched my older brothers play or my father, I've always lived around football and, let's say, had no choice (laughs).

What are the positive and negative sides of the surname Stankovic?

There are certainly many positives (but I always look at the positive side of things!), such as getting lots of advice, learning and growing quickly and perhaps avoiding mistakes.

On the negative side, however, there is the weight of a significant surname hanging on your shoulders which leads to a lot of talking, but ultimately you have to be able to handle that aspect well too. Part of the journey is ignoring certain aspects and knowing that people will judge you by your last name and think that everything is much easier, but it's a matter of habit. I learned to deal with these things as a child.

It was perhaps difficult when I was little, because in the football environment there are a lot of comments from outside. But when I grew up, I realized that you go out on the pitch on your own.

What advice did your father give you that you think is particularly important?

He always tells me what I'm doing wrong, he never holds back. Of course he supports me, but he mainly focuses on the things I can improve. Whenever we talk about football, he tells me that I must always give my all on the pitch for the shirt I'm wearing and that I must never lack attitude.

That way, things come naturally. Attitude is important, you have to honor the jersey.

You're the third player to move from Inter to the Super League in recent years. Gnonto, Zanotti and now you, is that a coincidence?

I don't know, I made this decision last summer in discussions with the manager and the coach, it was an easy decision. It only took me a few days, I liked their project, I trusted them a lot and now my decision has proved to be the right one.

Did you have contact with players who played in the Swiss league before you made your decision, or did you take a leap into the unknown?

I'm very close to Dimarco (current Inter midfielder, editor's note), so I spoke to him as he used to play for Sion. He told me that it would be important for my development to leave Italy to try my hand in a different environment, in a different type of football.

So I listened to his advice, but I also listened to myself and my agents, and in the end I made my decision.

What did you know about Swiss football before you came to Lucerne?

To be honest, not that much. When I was about to sign for Luzern, I started to follow the league a bit to inform myself. But since I've been here, I have to say that I really like the environment. Here in Lucerne, too, people live for football.

And how do you rate the Super League after more than 20 games?

It's a very intense league, very strong, there are very good players, you play good football, very physical, and tactically I also like it very much.

Aleksandar Stankovic (left) in a duel with Xherdan Shaqiri. Keystone

You are a technically skilled player. Now that you're playing in a very physical league, does that give you the opportunity to improve certain aspects of your game?

I really like having the ball between my feet and controlling the game, of course with the help of my teammates who make everything easier for me. On a physical level, you get better day by day, you get used to the physical contact and then things really come into their own in the game.

You came to Lucerne from Milan, how did you experience your first few months abroad?

I was welcomed with open arms from day one. Both from my teammates and from the coach, the team and the president. Everyone who works at the club made me feel at home from day one. They made me feel really welcome and after a few weeks I was already familiar, I practically felt at home.

What is your favorite part of this experience outside of Italy so far?

Getting to know these great people. I'm very happy to share the pitch, the changing room and part of my daily life with them. I've met some really great people on and off the pitch, I'm very happy.

Then Lucerne is really beautiful, the surroundings are also very nice. I also like the city because it lives for football. The people make you feel like you're one of them, and that's very important to me.

What surprised you about your new surroundings in Switzerland?

Nothing in particular. Maybe the fans, because when you come from the Primavera League and play in the youth academy, there are none. To experience these fans both at home and away is something very special, as if they were the twelfth man on the pitch.

Now that you have earned a regular place in your new team, what is your goal for this season?

My goal, as I always say, is to give my best every day and improve in every aspect of my game. I want to keep playing and give my best for the team.

And for the future?

I never make plans for the future, I only ever think about the present, about constantly improving and having a winning mentality until the end of the season. Then only God knows the future.

You've earned yourself a place in the Lucerne team, while your brother Filip is having the same experience in Serie A with Venezia. What is your secret?

Imago Filip Stankovic, Aleksandar's brother, is currently the regular goalkeeper at Venezia in Serie A.

There is no secret (laughs). It's simply the passion and love for football. I'm very happy for my brother, he's doing very well, he's putting in great performances in Serie A, we have to keep it up.

He's a goalkeeper and you're an outfield player, do you exchange tips?

No, as a goalkeeper he can only give very little advice, just as I can only give him very little. But we talk to each other, we encourage each other before every game. It's nice to have a brother who plays football. And one day, who knows? Playing together would be a dream.