Jude Bellingham's goal hits Pep Guardiola and Manchester City hard in the Champions League. For England expert Didi Hamann, the end of the star coach's career is not far off.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Real Madrid pull off a late turnaround at Manchester City and win the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 away from home 3:2.

As has often been the case this season, Pep Guardiola's team conceded late goals. The City stars and the coach look for the causes after the Real defeat.

Expert Didi Hamann predicts: "The cycle of Pep Guardiola and Manchester City is over." Show more

Jude Bellingham's last-minute goal visibly shocked Pep Guardiola. The 3:2 in stoppage time not only put Real Madrid in a good starting position in the battle for the last 16 of the Champions League, but also caused the next major setback for the Cityzens and their star coach. "We're giving away too many games. It happens too often this season. They are bad decisions," Guardiola complained.

"I've been here for many years. We have been an exceptional team (in that time). I said yesterday that we were an incredible machine all three days. We were great competitors. And this year we are not ...", said the Spaniard.

The 53-year-old continued: "I can accept that if the opponent is better, he is better. But at the moment I'm not in a position (to accept that). I said months ago that I'm not good enough to teach the team how to deal with certain situations. And now it's happened many times with the late goals conceded."

Is Guardiola leaving the ship?

Even though Guardiola only extended his contract until 2027 in December, things are unlikely to get any quieter for the Catalan. Fifth place in the Premier League and the threat of elimination from the top flight. For former Man City professional Dietmar Hamann, the English champions' home defeat will also have consequences for Guardiola sooner or later. "The cycle of Pep Guardiola and Manchester City is over," he said on Sky after the game. Hamann had already predicted earlier on blue Sport: "The point is not too far away where Pep Guardiola will say of his own accord that the team needs a new impetus."

Haaland goals too few

Superstar Erling Haaland had put the Cityzens, who have repeatedly struggled this season, ahead twice. But it wasn't enough for a win. "It's so hard. It's so frustrating," said defender John Stones. "It's a feeling of anger and frustration."

The many late goals conceded this season also concern Nathan Aké. "It's difficult to understand. We're trying to find out why that is so that we can change it. It's happened so often."

The Real professionals were also somewhat puzzled by the course of the game. "It was strange. We're playing our best game of the season and we've gone behind twice. We deserved to win thanks to our performance," emphasized Bellingham, who scored the winning goal. Nevertheless, coach Carlo Ancelotti warned ahead of the second leg in the Spanish capital next Wednesday (9 p.m. live on blue Sport): "It's only half-time. Anything can still happen."

Vinicius counters mockery

The game also ended with a happy ending for Vinicius Junior. Before kick-off, the City fans taunted the Brazilian with a large banner depicting the injured City midfielder Rodri after winning the Ballon d'Or. The South American, who, like his club, had stayed away from the ceremony in October, was told: "Stop crying."

The Real star's response came on the pitch: He set up Bellingham's winning goal with a lob and was subsequently named player of the match.