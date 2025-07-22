Ludovic Magnin is back in German-speaking Switzerland. In an interview with blue Sport, the new FCB coach talks about the differences to French-speaking Switzerland and explains that there is still a lot more to be done in terms of volume.

Ludovic Magnin is feeling increasingly comfortable at FC Basel ahead of the start of the season and emphasizes that getting to know each other between coach and club has been quick.

Players such as Kevin Rüegg, Dominik Schmid and Albian Ajeti praise Magnin's direct, humorous and emotional manner as well as his ability to motivate the team.

Magnin is regarded as a vociferous coach with clear messages, although he himself says that the team has not yet experienced his full volume. Show more

Ludovic Magnin is moving from Lausanne-Sport to FC Basel for the current season. Shortly before the start of the season, he says in an interview with blue Sport that he feels more and more comfortable with the Swiss champions: "You always have to find your feet at a new club. You have ideas about how the club should run and the club has its own ideas." You always have to find yourself first, but that happened pretty quickly, says Magnin.

After three years in Lausanne, the job at Basel is also a return to German-speaking Switzerland for Magnin, who coached FC Zurich from 2018 to 2020. The culture is different, explains the 46-year-old, making particular reference to discipline and explaining: "What you could do tomorrow in German-speaking Switzerland, you already do today. And in French-speaking Switzerland, it's more like what we could do tomorrow, we do the day after tomorrow."

The volume of Magnin

One player Magnin still knows from his time at FCZ is Kevin Rüegg. The full-back remembers working with him back then: "I already had good experiences with him in Zurich. He also encouraged me a lot as a young player." In terms of type, Magnin is still pretty similar to back then, a pleasant coach who sometimes says things directly that may be unpleasant for some.

Of course, Magnin is also still very vocal. At the beginning, he explained to him that he was no longer as loud as he used to be: "That was perhaps the case for the first two days and then he picked up speed again," says Rüegg with a laugh.

Asked about this, Magnin replies: "I think they've been spared so far. To be honest, if they've said that, then they haven't yet got to know my full volume. There's still room for improvement when it comes to being loud."

"He can convince the team that we're on fire for him"

Dominik Schmid also has a good impression of Magnin so far: "Ludo is a very pleasant person, he always has a funny saying on his lips." He is also very authentic and has the ability to captivate everyone: "He can convince the team that we are on fire for him."

Magnin is still a bit old school, but treats everyone the same, is warm, human and talks a lot: "We all enjoy it under him," says Schmid.

Striker Albian Ajeti also raves about Magnin and explains the new coach's direct manner: "If something doesn't suit him, he stops the action straight away", but on the other hand he doesn't hesitate to make a funny remark. Regarding Magnin's loudness, Ajeti says: "He can be the loudest in the dressing room. He has to be on the pitch and he does it."

