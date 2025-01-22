Not all the cogs at Real Madrid are working together yet. According to Nils Kern, editor-in-chief of "realtotal", the departure of Toni Kroos and Kylian Mbappé are two of the reasons. Here is part 2 of the interview.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kylian Mbappé has not yet fully lived up to expectations at Real Madrid. As editor-in-chief of "realtotal" Nils Kern tells blue Sport, the Frenchman's position is one reason for this.

It's not just Mbappé who hasn't been running smoothly yet, but Real Madrid in general. The Madrilenians are still feeling the changes from the summer.

Further changes could follow next summer - in the coaching position. Kern would look forward to seeing Xabi Alonso on the sidelines of the Spanish champions "at some point". Show more

Real Madrid face Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday evening. If they are to qualify directly for the round of 16, three points are important.

blue Sport spoke to a Real expert about Madrid's Champions League campaign and more. Nils Kern is editor-in-chief of "realtotal" and knows the club inside out.

... the current Champions League campaign

"Real Madrid is known more as a second-round team when the knockout phase begins anyway. In terms of play, not everything went royally perfect in the first six games of the league phase. You can still feel what has changed in the summer. Among other things, the end of Toni Kroos' career or Kylian Mbappé, who is not yet fully integrated."

Not everything has come together yet in terms of play. The last two opponents, Brest and Salzburg, are doable. You'll get your four to six points there and then the world will look different again."

... Kylian Mbappé

"Mbappé's first six months at Real were definitely a different story. His integration into the club has actually worked well because he already knew a lot of the players and speaks perfect Spanish. The only thing that doesn't really suit him is the position. The nine-man position is perhaps not his favorite position. But Vinícius is set on the left side. But overall, he looks fit and committed in training. But even with Mbappé in his current form, you can win the Champions League."

... the expiring contract of Lucas Vázquez

"Vázquez has the Real DNA and that's super important. He still puts his heart into it, so he's welcome to stay. And I also think that he would want to stay, even if Real only paid 90 percent of his current salary. However, I wouldn't categorically rule out a move to Saudi Arabia. But Vázquez is important for the dressing room. He is a role model."

... Xabi Alonso

"Alonso has been on Real's radar for a long time. He was already there during his time at Real Sociedad B. Ancelotti is held in high esteem at Real and yet many fans are hoping for a breath of fresh air. That's why I would look forward to seeing a Xabi Alonso at some point."

