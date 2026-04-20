Still leaders show nerves: Arsenal's Declan Rice buries his face in his shirt after the defeat in Manchester Keystone

Did Arsenal gamble away their almost certain Premier League title in the last few meters? After the defeat at Manchester City, the lead in the table is shaky.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta suspected that his team might not only have lost the top match, but also the long-awaited championship. The once comfortable lead in the table is almost gone and hopes of a first Premier League title in 22 years have been dampened. Manchester City could take over the top spot as early as Wednesday.

"I still believe in it," emphasized Arteta after the painful 2:1 defeat in the summit clash in Manchester. But the huge disappointment was written all over the faces of the coach and the professionals. In a thrilling game, the Londoners had missed more than just the decisive match ball.

Goal difference could decide

A win in the catch-up game at Burnley on Wednesday evening would see City draw level on points with the Gunners. Goal difference would make star coach Pep Guardiola's team the new leaders. The remaining five games are shaping up to be an exciting long-distance duel in which the number of goals could ultimately decide the title.

"Maybe it will be a fight to the finish," speculated Guardiola. While the Spaniard appeared euphoric after the hard-fought, narrow victory thanks to goals from Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland, his compatriot and former assistant coach Arteta was combative. "Everything is still open," he said. "We know how much we want it and we're not going to give up. We will definitely attack again."

Trend speaks for Manchester City

The latest trend speaks in favor of the Citizens, who on paper have the slightly more difficult remaining program. Guardiola's team have been unbeaten in ten Premier League games, winning seven of them. Arsenal have lost their last two league games and are looking increasingly nervous. After the final whistle, the City fans unfurled a huge banner at the Etihad Stadium. Alluding to a song title by the cult band The Smiths from Manchester, it read: "Panic in the streets of London".

Many Arsenal fans are indeed feeling the fear these days. For the fourth year in a row, the unloved second place is looming. However, defeat of all things could give some cause for hope. After all, the Champions League semi-finalists, who struggled in the 0-0 draw against Sporting Lisbon during the week, put in their best performance in weeks in Manchester - and performed very differently than in the lost League Cup final against City (0:2) at the end of March.

"Advertising for English football"

In fact, the top match, which Guardiola rightly described as an "advertisement for English football", could have ended differently if Havertz had not headed over in stoppage time. Or if Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhães had not both hit the post. Arteta turned his attention to the future. "Now we have five games to go, so in a way we're starting a new Premier League: they have one game less, we're three points ahead - so we're moving on."

It cannot be ruled out that both teams will win all their remaining league games. Whatever the final outcome of the thrilling title race, one winner is already clear: all neutral football fans.