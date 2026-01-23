Federal President Guy Parmelin and Sports Minister Martin Pfister congratulated the Swiss national soccer team after its elimination from the World Cup. “Thank you very much for the excitement, and a huge round of applause to everyone,” Parmelin wrote on the platform X.

Sports Minister Martin Pfister watched Switzerland's defeat in person. "Being eliminated from the World Cup hurts," he wrote on X.

Soccer World Cup The President and the Minister of Sports Congratulate the National Team

Despite the disappointment, what he remembers most of all is an extraordinary competition and a close-knit team that captivated all of Switzerland, the President wrote on Sunday morning.

Pfister’s message was similar: Even though being eliminated from the World Cup hurts, the Swiss national team made Swiss soccer history by reaching the quarterfinals, he also wrote on X. “For that, the team deserves great respect and our heartfelt thanks.”

Pfister was in the stadium during the quarterfinal match in Kansas City. Murat Yakin's team lost 1-3 to world champion Argentina in overtime.

Members of the Federal Assembly also weighed in on the microblogging platform. For example, Andrea Gmür-Schönenberger, a member of the Council of States from Lucerne representing the Center Party, tweeted: “Our national team—what heroes! Thank you for this sensational World Cup!”

“A bitter end. Bravo,” said Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter (Center/BL). “Thank you for this midsummer fairy tale, dear Swiss national team,” wrote Patrick Hässig, a GLP National Council member from Zurich.