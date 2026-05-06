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"Cursed Champions League" The press review of Arsenal's triumph against Atlético

dpa

6.5.2026 - 10:09

Arsenal FC have reached the final of the Champions League. The 1:0 win against Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the semi-final is the subject of controversial commentary in the media.

DPA

06.05.2026, 10:09

The English media praise Arsenal FC after their narrow 1:0 semi-final victory over Atlético Madrid. In Spain, disappointment at Atlético's exit prevailed, and German referee Daniel Siebert was also criticized.

BBC: "It wasn't a game for gourmets, but the Gunners won't care. They reach a Champions League final for the first time since 2006 and only the second in their history."

"The Times": "Arsenal reach final after a stunning performance and Saka goal."

"The Guardian: "It wasn't about more applause or pride. It was simply about taking the next step. To be close to making history."

"The Sun: "The doubts at the Emirates Stadium have finally been dispelled, blown off the face of the earth. And now, after a night of determination and defensive brilliance, they are dreaming of the ultimate double."

Saka golden goalscorer. Arsenal beat Atlético Madrid to reach the Champions League final

Saka golden goalscorerArsenal beat Atlético Madrid to reach the Champions League final

"Marca": "Cursed Champions League - Atlético's dream is over! What a shame for Simeone's team! A goal from Saka in the 44th minute sealed the Rojiblancos' exit.

"As": "First Saka, then the referee. The team decided not to give a clear penalty after a foul by Calafiori on Griezmann."

"Mundo Deportivo": "Atlético remain without a final. Saka, the boy who worshipped (Arsenal legend Thierry) Henry, shoots Arsenal into the final 20 years later."

Champions League

Champions League. The Gunners dream of the double

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Football thriller in Munich. Tickets for 8,000 euros, a PR coup and the risk of thunderstorms over the Allianz Arena

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Didi Hamann criticizes Arsenal's heroes.

Didi Hamann criticizes Arsenal's heroes"Saka is playing an average season at best"

Semi-final thriller in Munich. Will Bayern and PSG enchant the football world in the second leg?

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