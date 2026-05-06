Arsenal FC have reached the final of the Champions League. The 1:0 win against Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the semi-final is the subject of controversial commentary in the media.

DPA dpa

The English media praise Arsenal FC after their narrow 1:0 semi-final victory over Atlético Madrid. In Spain, disappointment at Atlético's exit prevailed, and German referee Daniel Siebert was also criticized.

BBC: "It wasn't a game for gourmets, but the Gunners won't care. They reach a Champions League final for the first time since 2006 and only the second in their history."

"The Times": "Arsenal reach final after a stunning performance and Saka goal."

"The Guardian: "It wasn't about more applause or pride. It was simply about taking the next step. To be close to making history."

"The Sun: "The doubts at the Emirates Stadium have finally been dispelled, blown off the face of the earth. And now, after a night of determination and defensive brilliance, they are dreaming of the ultimate double."

"Marca": "Cursed Champions League - Atlético's dream is over! What a shame for Simeone's team! A goal from Saka in the 44th minute sealed the Rojiblancos' exit.

"As": "First Saka, then the referee. The team decided not to give a clear penalty after a foul by Calafiori on Griezmann."

"Mundo Deportivo": "Atlético remain without a final. Saka, the boy who worshipped (Arsenal legend Thierry) Henry, shoots Arsenal into the final 20 years later."