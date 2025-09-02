Murat Yakin wants to qualify for a major tournament for the third time as national coach Keystone

The Swiss national football team is starting the qualifying campaign with the aim of participating in a World Cup for the sixth time in a row. An overview of the opponents, the dates and the special mode.

What does Switzerland's qualifying group look like?

With only four teams, the group is smaller than in previous qualifiers. There are fewer games - mistakes hurt all the more. Switzerland will face Sweden, Slovenia and Kosovo. As the team from Pot 1, Switzerland is the hunted. A look at the Nations League shows just how balanced Group B is: following Switzerland's relegation and the promotions of Kosovo and Sweden, all four national teams will be playing in League B next year.

Who is Switzerland's biggest rival?

Sweden have several players who changed clubs for large sums in the current transfer window. Viktor Gyökeres went to Arsenal for a good 66 million euros, Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United for a good 62 million euros and Alexander Isak could even become the most expensive transfer in Premier League history with a reported transfer fee of 150 million euros. That says a lot about the quality and, above all, the concentrated offensive power in Sweden's national squad.

How do the other teams rate?

In Slovenia, the name Benjamin Sesko stands out, who is also one of the most expensive transfers of the summer with his move to Manchester United (around 77 million euros transfer fee). At the same time, the Slovenians have an extremely solid defense, as a look at last year's European Championship shows. After three draws in the group with Denmark, Serbia and England, Slovenia only lost on penalties in the round of 16 against Portugal.

Switzerland have recently experienced for themselves three times just how unpleasant an opponent Kosovo can be. After a draw in a test match in 2022, the following year the two matches in the European Championship qualifiers also ended in draws.

What does the fixture list look like?

There are six matches within 74 days, two each in September, October and November. Switzerland will start with home games against Kosovo and Slovenia. Guest matches in Sweden and Slovenia follow in October. The showdown could come in November with a home game against Sweden, before the group stage is concluded with the difficult away game in Kosovo.

How many teams from Europe will qualify for the World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico will now feature 48 teams instead of 32. Europe will receive 16 places instead of the previous 13. Of the 54 UEFA national teams (Russia is still excluded due to the war against Ukraine), the twelve group winners will qualify directly and four other teams via the play-off.

How does the play-off work?

The twelve group runners-up and four teams that qualify via the Nations League ranking are divided into four groups. The semi-finals and final take place in these groups. This will result in the final four World Cup participants. The semi-finals will be played on March 26, the finals five days later. This means that not all European participants will be known at the time of the World Cup group draw on December 5.

Can Switzerland also qualify for the World Cup as the third or fourth-ranked team in the group?

Yes, but only with luck. Four teams that do not finish first or second in their groups will make it into the play-off based on the Nation League ranking. In this ranking, however, Switzerland is a long way down the table (25th place) after its unsuccessful campaign last fall. National teams such as North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Moldova and San Marino (as group winners of Leagues C and D) would still be ahead of Switzerland.