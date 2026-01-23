Belgium's World Cup elimination at the hands of Spain could mark the end of an era for the country. The "Red Devils'" golden generation is about to say goodbye.

It's entirely possible that this was the last time Kevin De Bruyne left the field wearing the Belgian jersey.

Thanks to its so-called “golden generation,” Belgium has consistently been among the favorites at major tournaments in recent years. While Vincent Kompany, Eden Hazard, and Belgium’s all-time appearance leader Jan Vertonghen have already retired, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from that generation are still in the running at this World Cup.

However, the 35-year-old De Bruyne couldn't hide the fact that he is no longer quite at his former peak. In the Round of 16 against the U.S. (4–1), he even sat on the bench for the entire game. Although 33-year-old Lukaku scored three goals, he was in the starting lineup only for the 0–0 draw against Iran.

Courtois, 34, who—like De Bruyne and Lukaku—was playing in his fourth World Cup, remained the undisputed No. 1 goalkeeper but was substituted against Spain in the 71st minute due to thigh problems. He couldn’t hold back his tears. After the game, he said he was no longer able to make long goal kicks but otherwise felt okay. “I wanted to keep playing, but the coach wanted players who were 100 percent fit, and I accept that.” It was a bitter moment for Belgium: Courtois’ replacement, Senne Lammens, failed to properly block a long-range shot by Pedri before Mikel Merino scored the 1-2 goal (88th minute).

Will Coach Garcia stay?

It wouldn't be surprising if the remaining trio had played their last major tournament. In that case, the generation often described as the most talented in Belgian history would end up without a title. They came closest to such success at the 2018 World Cup, when they lost 0–1 to France in the semifinals. At the European Championships, the quarterfinals were as far as they ever got.

There is also a question mark over the future of head coach Rudi Garcia, as the 62-year-old’s contract expires at the end of July. However, it would not be surprising if he were allowed to continue leading the team’s rebuilding effort. Since taking over in January 2025, the “Red Devils” have lost only two of 20 games—the first and the last.

Because the Belgians pushed the Spaniards to their limits, Garcia’s disappointment was kept in check. Among the fans, too, pride in what they had achieved prevailed—all the more so given that key players like Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans were missing in the quarterfinals and, as mentioned, Courtois was also sidelined.

For outside back Timothy Castagne, however, that’s no excuse for the loss: “Absences and injuries are just part of the game. We should have performed better anyway with the team we have. We weren’t dangerous enough.” Now it’s up to the next generation to change that. In any case, there’s still no shortage of talent.

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