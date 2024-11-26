Young Boys had no chance against a strong Atalanta Bergamo for the entire match and slipped to 36th and last place in the top flight. The reactions from the YB camp.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB lose 1:6 at home to Atalanta and thus also lose their fifth game in the Champions League.

The Bernese are disappointed after the clear defeat. Goalie David von Ballmoos told blue Sport: "The result speaks for itself. It hurts twice as much to lose like that at home."

While interim coach Joël Magnin doesn't want to criticize his players too much, sporting director Steve von Bergen says: "The result is tough, but it's the right one." Show more

Five games, five defeats and a goal difference of 2:17 - Young Boys are at the bottom of the Champions League. Against Atalanta Bergamo on matchday five in front of a home crowd, the Bernese team had no chance for the entire game and went down 6-1.

"The result speaks for itself. It hurts twice as much to lose like that at home. The disappointment is huge at the moment," said a crestfallen David von Ballmoos in an interview with blue Sport shortly after the final whistle. Lewin Blum's frustration is also palpable: "We kind of collapsed after the equalizer. We scored very easy goals. We tried, but our opponents were very strong today."

Magnin speaks of class difference

The Bernese were never able to hold a candle to the Serie A club. "We weren't at our best for 90 minutes. Then you see what a world-class team can do - especially in possession," said goalkeeper von Ballmoos. "And I was very impressed by the way they consistently pressed for 90 minutes. We weren't at that level at the end."

YB coach Joël Magnin makes it clear: "It's difficult for me to criticize my team because the opponents were really very good." Magnin is already looking ahead again: "We have to learn from this, take the positive things and the intensity with us - because it really was a class difference today."

Von Bergen: "We never had Atalanta under control"

YB sporting director Steve von Bergen was equally impressed by the visitors' performance. "We never had Atalanta under control. They were much better than us in every area. The result is tough, but right," said the 41-year-old.