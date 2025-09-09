Nico Elvedi didn't play a minute at Euro 2024 and even after Fabian Schär's retirement, Murat Yakin seemed to be relying on others in central defense. But now there is no way around the Gladbach mercenary.

Jan Arnet

Thanks in part to Elvedi's strong performances, the national team has recently scored three times in a row. "Last year wasn't easy," says the defender after the 3:0 win against Slovenia.

The 28-year-old is on the verge of setting a record at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Elvedi was recently flirting with a move. Show more

The Swiss have fond memories of Euro 2024, where they advanced to the quarter-finals. But not everyone looks back fondly. Nico Elvedi was one of the big losers of the European Championships. He languished on the substitutes' bench for the entire duration of all five games, while the national team caused a sensation in a three-man defense with Ricardo Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schär.

When Schär retired from the national team after the European Championship, Elvedi was seen as the logical partner alongside Akanji. However, Murat Yakin began to tinker after the Zurich player's poor performances in the Nations League. He brought in Aurèle Amenda, Stefan Gartenmann, Eray Cömert, Cedric Zesiger and Gregory Wüthrich in central defense.

However, none of them were fully convincing, which is why Yakin has now opted for Elvedi again. The Gladbach professional had to wait eight months for a national team appearance before he finally got to play again in the 4-0 test win over the USA in June - and helped Switzerland to their first clean sheet since the European Championship round of 16 victory over Italy.

Nico Elvedi is once again a regular in the national team. Keystone

Elvedi is now defending alongside Akanji again in the World Cup qualifiers, putting in strong performances in the 4-0 win against Kosovo (blue grade 5) and the 3-0 win against Slovenia (blue grade 5.5) and crowning his resurgence with a header against the Slovenians. "Last year wasn't easy," said Elvedi after the game on Monday evening.

He continued: "I wasn't part of the national team in March, which wasn't so easy mentally either. So it's all the better that the coach has put his trust in me again. I think I was able to repay him a little in the last two games."

Legend status at Gladbach

Words that show that Elvedi has emerged stronger from his difficult situation. And not just in the national team. It is no secret that the 28-year-old would be open to a new challenge after more than ten years at Borussia Mönchengladbach. But the right offer doesn't seem to have come along this summer either.

Elvedi remains loyal to Borussia - and is now on the verge of a club record. With 331 competitive matches for the Foals, the defender is just four appearances away from equaling the record of his compatriot Yann Sommer (335 games). No foreign player has worn the Gladbach shirt more often.

His contract runs until 2027, so any thoughts of a transfer have been put aside for now. "When I look back now, it's pretty cool to have been here for so long," he recently said in an interview with Bild. "I can say today: ten years of Borussia! That's a proud number."

