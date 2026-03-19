All the stretching and waving didn't help: Eddie Howe and Newcastle went down 7-2 in Barcelona Keystone

The Premier League loses four of its six representatives in the last 16 of the Champions League. The highly rated English clubs proved surprisingly fragile.

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Newcastle United joined the ranks of the badly beaten English clubs on Wednesday. Coach Eddie Howe had just as little explanation for the 7-2 defeat in Barcelona as his counterparts Pep Guardiola and Liam Rosenior after their heavy losses with Manchester City and Chelsea respectively. "It's tough to go out like that," said Howe after Newcastle's heaviest European Cup defeat in the club's history. "It's strange because we were excellent in the first half."

Howe recognized the 3:2 scored by Barcelona shortly before the break with a penalty from Lamine Yamal as a break in his team's play. "We didn't recover mentally from that," analyzed the 48-year-old Englishman. "Instead of going into the second half with full energy and great enthusiasm, we suffered this setback because we didn't defend well enough during this spell."

A flood of goals conceded

Defending and overcoming setbacks will be the big theme in England after the round of 16. Tottenham blew their potential quarter-final qualification against Atlético Madrid with three fatal defensive errors in the first quarter of an hour of the first leg. Chelsea suffered a similar fate in Paris in the final quarter of an hour, in which a 2-2 draw turned into a decisive 2-5. Manchester City were 3-0 down after 45 minutes of their clash against Real Madrid.

In the end, Newcastle, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City lost their round of 16 clashes without any ifs and buts: 3:8, 5:7, 2:8 and 1:5. 28 goals conceded in eight games is nothing less than an embarrassment for the clubs from by far the richest league in Europe. Such a collapse could not have been foreseen. Perhaps the best way to explain it is that it came as such a surprise.

Quickly out of concept

After the Champions League phase, there was discussion on the island about the extent and sustainability of the Premier League's dominance in Europe. In light of the last few months, with five English clubs in the top eight of the preliminary round and one Europa League winner (Tottenham) fighting against relegation in England, as they did last year, this debate was inevitable.

After the round of 16, this issue is closed for the time being. Each of the English losers will have to investigate the causes for themselves. Chelsea have a problem in the goalkeeping position and a young team that is somewhat naive, Newcastle have been missing Fabian Schär, an important defensive pillar, through injury for weeks, Manchester City lack efficiency at times and Tottenham have other (relegation) worries.

What the quartet had in common on their way to a clear knockout in the round of 16 was a lack of mental strength in addition to the many goals conceded. Headwinds quickly threw them off their stride, which is surprising given the class of the individual players. The BBC speculated that the high intensity and high workload in the Premier League may have had a negative impact on performances in the Champions League.

Arsenal and Liverpool save the honor

At least two English teams remain. Arsenal showed no weakness against Leverkusen and are still the number one title contenders for the bookmakers, even though the Londoners, who are still represented in four competitions, have an immense program awaiting them in the coming weeks. Liverpool showed how to overcome setbacks against Galatasaray Istanbul: The English champions responded to the 1-0 defeat in Turkey with an impressive 4-0 home win.