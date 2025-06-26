Despite state-of-the-art technology, team doctor Bertram Rieger knows: "Your own body awareness is an important tool" Keystone

Two players are out with cruciate ligament ruptures, others are injured. The topic of load management is omnipresent in the Swiss women's national team. Team doctor Bertram Rieger explains how to deal with it.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The sun beats down incessantly on the FC Abtwil-Engelburg pitch. The sprinklers are running on the main pitch and the players are warming up on the adjacent pitch. Even in the hottest weather, nothing beats injury prevention. After all, the home European Championships are just a few days away and will be the highlight of the Swiss national team players' careers. Nobody wants to get injured before the opening game.

Bertram Rieger also has a responsibility in this regard. The 45-year-old has worked for the Swiss Football Association since 2019 and has been one of three doctors responsible for the health of the women's national team since 2022. In an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency, he explains how injuries can be prevented and when the alarm bells should ring.

Bertram Rieger, what is behind the buzzword "load management"?

"By this we mean the targeted planning, recording and adjustment of the physical and mental strain on the players. We use load management to prevent injuries."

What special features need to be taken into account in women's football compared to men's football?

"Hormonal and structural factors play a major role for women. The cycle in which the players find themselves is essential. Because it's statistically proven: The risk of ligament injuries, especially cruciate ligament ruptures, is greater in women than in men."

What role does the subjective perception of female players play in load management?

"A central one. Your own body awareness is an important tool."

Does this mean that if a player feels uncomfortable, more weight is given to this than to the other parameters?

"Yes, but at the same time you can't do it without taking other parameters into account."

What are the early warning signs of an impending overuse injury?

"Overuse injuries announce themselves gradually. Here too, subjective perception plays a role. Muscle or tendon pain during or after the sessions can be an indication. We observe the players and their movements closely. We measure fatigue using a questionnaire that the players have to fill out regularly. If they indicate something different from what we have measured with our instruments, we approach the players."

What happens if a player is in the red zone?

"Then we have to reduce and adjust the load immediately; in the worst case, a break is needed. We don't just use nursing measures to help - we also have a sports psychologist on hand who we work with."

Two players, Lara Marti and Ramona Bachmann, tore their cruciate ligaments in the immediate run-up to the European Championships. Is it possible that this was due to overuse?

"A legitimate question. But you have to be careful when trying to explain it. A cruciate ligament rupture is not a single moment. Many factors play a role. An overload can be one piece of the puzzle - for example due to too little regeneration time, high match and training frequency or hormonal influences. But the decisive factor is that these are almost always multifactorial events. Biomechanical conditions, neuromuscular control, cycle-related influences or unfavorable playing situations also play a role."

Blick reported that Pia Sundhage had urged players to train even though they were suffering from injuries and the medical staff had explicitly advised one player not to train. What do you say to these allegations?

"I wasn't part of the medical team at the time, so I can't comment on that. What I can say is this: In our association, the medical and technical staff work closely together."

In football, the schedule is getting busier and busier. When are there too many games? And can men cope with more than women?

"The busy schedule presents us with challenges, especially as the women's squads and infrastructure are smaller. We have to adapt to the circumstances. I wouldn't say that the resilience of women and men differs. The difference is that in men's football there are far more resources for the all-important regeneration."