The qualifying groups for the 2027 World Cup will be drawn in Nyon on Tuesday. It is already clear that it will be difficult for the Swiss national team to qualify for the finals in Brazil.

The Swiss national team has won its first test matches against Canada and Scotland after the home European Championship and is in good shape. The next big goal is to qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. The qualifying groups will be drawn in Nyon on Tuesday at 13:00.

52 teams from Europe will take part in the qualifiers, which are now organized in three strength classes: 16 nations in League A, 16 in League B and 20 in League C.

The four group winners from League A will secure a ticket for the 2027 World Cup, while Switzerland will be in League B following their relegation from the Nations League. It is therefore already clear that the national team will have to survive at least two play-off rounds if it qualifies for them at all.

To qualify for the play-offs, Switzerland must finish in the top three in their group of four.

The first play-off round The teams that finish second and third in League A will face the six group winners and the two best runners-up in League C. The teams from League A are seeded and will play at home in the second leg.

At the same time, the four fourth-placed teams from League A and the four group winners from League B will play against the second and third-placed teams from League B. Here, too, the seeded teams have home rights for the second leg.

The eight winners of these matches will qualify for the second play-off round, in which another eight matches will be played.