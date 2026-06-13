No Scotland , No Party ⚽️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QhtNsbJCcF — Scotland World Cup 2026 (@WorldCupScotHQ) June 13, 2026

They’re celebrating in kilts and with plenty of beer, playing bagpipes, and arriving in droves: Thousands of fans of the Scottish team have flooded Boston and turned it into one giant party zone.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thousands of Scotland fans have taken over Boston and turned it into a madhouse.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said with a wink: “I’ve already spoken with lawyers and judges today. They told me they couldn’t hear anything in the courthouse because of the noise outside—caused by the Tartan Army.”

In its World Cup comeback after 28 years, Scotland aims to advance to the knockout stage for the first time in the federation’s history. Scotland will face Haiti in its opening match on Saturday night (Swiss time). Show more

“Boston is turning into Mini-Scotland,” read a headline from the BBC, among others. In Foxborough near Boston, the “Bravehearts” will kick off their World Cup campaign against the Caribbean nation of Haiti on Saturday night, Swiss time.

According to reports, around 30,000 Scots have traveled to Boston for the World Cup match. Boston Red Sox merchandise is barely visible in the cityscape anymore—instead, Scottish jerseys dominate. And on the streets, it seems like nearly every other person is wearing a kilt. Countless flags of the Northern Europeans are even hanging from the windows. From the pubs and bars, the chant “No Scotland, no Party” echoes.

Boston Harbor has been taken over by Scotland fans 🤯



Yes Scotland, yes party this World Cup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿pic.twitter.com/dWVrlWwaJl — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 13, 2026

“I’ve already spoken with lawyers and judges today. They told me they couldn’t hear anything in the courthouse because of the noise outside—caused by the Tartan Army,” Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey told the BBC. The Tartan Army is the name given to the fans of the Scottish national team.

Governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey, says she’ll 'have to put an SOS out to Canada for alcohol' as she meets with John Swinney and proclaims “No Scotland, No Party” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



𝘐𝘯 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 @SPARScotland @DonaldAErskine



𝘝𝘐𝘋𝘌𝘖: 𝘕𝘦𝘸𝘴𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘴𝘵 pic.twitter.com/NYSdvatORi — The Herald (@heraldscotland) June 13, 2026

The huge turnout of fans is even causing Haiti’s coach, Sebastien Migne, a bit of concern. “My wife and son were on the plane earlier, and the plane was full of Scots in kilts. That’s the reality we’re facing,” the Frenchman reported with a smile.

The group stage match against Morocco will also take place in Foxborough. Another opponent is Brazil. In its World Cup comeback after 28 years, Scotland aims to advance to the knockout stage for the first time in the history of its national team.

The Scotland fans in Boston managed to convince an American cop to put on a Scotland kit 😂❤️



The World Cup is really bringing everyone together 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/OPnHstNpQo — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) June 13, 2026