Favorite in the relegation: VfL Wolfsburg with its defensive boss Denis Vavro. Philipp Szyza/dpa

VfL Wolfsburg will face SC Paderborn in the Bundesliga relegation play-off. The statistics show that the first division team has clear advantages. Urs Fischer last managed to win the relegation play-off with Union Berlin as a second division team.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since the Bundesliga relegation was introduced in 1982, the first division team has usually come out on top, a trend that continues to this day.

Since 2009, only three second-division teams have managed to win promotion in the relegation play-off, most recently Union Berlin in 2019.

In the duel between Wolfsburg and Paderborn, experience and squad strength also speak in favor of the Bundesliga club. Show more

The first relegation in the Bundesliga was in 1982. Following the introduction of the single-tier Bundesliga 2 a year earlier, the first relegation duel between the 16th-placed team in the Bundesliga and the 3rd-placed team in Bundesliga 2 took place at the end of the 1981/82 season. Back then, Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen faced second-tier Kickers Offenbach, with Leverkusen ultimately coming out on top and staying in the league. Even then, a trend emerged that continues to this day: The Bundesliga team has clear advantages in the relegation play-off.

Fischer achieved the impossible

Since relegation was reintroduced at the end of the 2008/09 season, the team from Bundesliga 2 has only won three times in 17 meetings. The last time this happened was Union Berlin, who came out on top in their clash with VfB Stuttgart in 2019 under coach Urs Fischer thanks to the away goals rule.

There seems to be little in Paderborn's favor ahead of this year's clash between VfL Wolfsburg and Paderborn. The market value of the Wolves' squad alone is almost five times that of the second division third-placed team. The team from the Autostadt is also familiar with relegation. They beat Braunschweig in 2017 and Holstein Kiel a year later.

Yannick Gehrhardt was already in the Wolves' squad back then. The German midfielder therefore already has experience: "It's like a final, and even if it might sound strange, these are games that you love as a footballer." He remains confident about staying in the league: "We want to show the sequences in the game that have made us strong in recent weeks on Thursday and Monday. And then hopefully our quality will prevail."

Question of quality

It is obvious that VfL Wolfsburg have a different quality to SC Paderborn. While Ralf Kettemann's team want to celebrate their third Bundesliga promotion in the club's history, VfL are concerned with avoiding the Super Gaus. Before the season, the 2009 German champions were seen more as a candidate for European business. However, the club is now threatened with relegation to Bundesliga 2.

In terms of quality, the fact that central defenders Konstantinos Koulierakis and Mohammed Amoura are worth more together than the entire Paderborn squad speaks for itself. The necessary horsepower is therefore available in the Autostadt, but Dieter Hecking's team has rarely put it on the road this season. Ahead of the final relegation exit, it is now time to get into the fast lane, otherwise the path will lead to the 2nd Bundesliga.