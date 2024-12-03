The second Zurich derby as the main course - Gallery The next Zurich derby: Nikola Katic and Lee Young-Jun battling for the ball last Saturday Image: Keystone Ricardo Moniz quarreled with the referee against GC Image: Keystone The sending off of Umeh Emmanuel met with incomprehension from FCZ coach Moniz Image: Keystone Tomas Oral should get his first win as GC coach on Tuesday Image: Keystone The Rankmatte in Langenthal hosts a Cup round of 16 tie for the first time Image: Keystone The second Zurich derby as the main course - Gallery The next Zurich derby: Nikola Katic and Lee Young-Jun battling for the ball last Saturday Image: Keystone Ricardo Moniz quarreled with the referee against GC Image: Keystone The sending off of Umeh Emmanuel met with incomprehension from FCZ coach Moniz Image: Keystone Tomas Oral should get his first win as GC coach on Tuesday Image: Keystone The Rankmatte in Langenthal hosts a Cup round of 16 tie for the first time Image: Keystone

Four days after the bland duel in the Super League, Grasshoppers and Zurich will face each other again on Tuesday in the Cup round of 16. Unlike the 1:1, this time there will be a winner.

SDA

For once, the second part can hardly get any worse than the first: last Saturday's Zurich derby is a curiosity in the two clubs' rivalry, which will soon span 288 games. In an atmosphere that was spooky for a long time, with one group of fans initially not even in the stadium and the other refraining from the usual support in protest, the teams delivered a weak game.

In an interview with SRF at the break, GC captain Amir Abrashi felt that they were missing a man, so to speak, due to the police action, while FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz explained at the media conference after the match that the game had been decided by "a disastrous referee". Despite the harmless draw in the run-up to the Cup round of 16, the tone was set.

The nervousness on both sides also has to do with the disappointing last few weeks. FC Zurich have been without a win for four games, Grasshoppers since the end of September. Moniz, who is very demanding of his players, regrets that his FCZ have not been able to live up to their role as favorites in recent games. "We often react too emotionally to setbacks. That sets us back," said the Dutchman, who is not known for his calm manner.

Moniz explained his role by saying that he had to counteract the situation. Now is the time to build up the players and give the team backing. FCZ's slump in form has not had any major impact so far and they are still at the top of the table. For GC, on the other hand, the Cup is the only way to escape the relegation battle from the league.

Two quarter-finals in ten GC years

Under new coach Tomas Oral, GC have at least managed two draws, which means the German has taken the small steps announced at his presentation. "A good coach, a football lover and a hard worker," says Moniz about his colleague, with whom he worked within the RB Leipzig organization in 2010.

Oral could follow up these two small steps with the first big one. Quarter-finals in the Cup are no longer a matter of course for the Grasshoppers. The record winners of the competition have only reached the last eight twice in the last ten years. The Cup record in the matches with FCZ remains positive, with ten of the 15 encounters with the city rivals going to GC, including the one that everyone thinks of when they recall Zurich Cup duels: The 6:5 after extra time in March 2004.

Langenthal premiere

In the other round of 16 on Tuesday, the last two "amateur clubs" remaining in the Cup will face each other. FC Langenthal, who are in the round of 16 for the first time, take on FC Biel, leaders of the Promotion League, at home on the Rankmatte.

SDA